Mahindra XUV 300’s Launch Date Revealed

Mahindra recently unveiled its new compact SUV which has been named the XUV 300. There have also been reports about some dealerships accepting bookings for the car unofficially. However, the XUV300 will be launched on the 15th of February 2019, which is also when prices and all other details will be officially announced. The XUV 300 shares its x100 platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which is sold internationally. Just like the original XUV 500, the XUV 300 also gets a Cheetah inspired design language, which is rather striking to look at.

The front end of the car gets LED DRLs which makes the vehicle appear aggressive. The chrome garnish on the front grille has 6 vertical slats, a design highlight found in all Mahindra vehicles. On the sides, you get diamond-cut, 17-inch alloy wheels. The side indicators are mounted on the ORVMs and plastic cladding is present on the bottom end of the vehicle. Things at the rear are dramatic as well. The XUV 300 will get all LED wraparound type tail lights and a roof-mounted spoiler. The car comes loaded with multiple features, including some segment-firsts like a large 8.0-inch touchscreen, a sunroof, dual-zone climate control and leather seats.

Also read:How Does the Mahindra XUV 300 Stack up Against Its Rivals?

The car will be powered by a 1.5-litre oil burner and a turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine, both mated to 6-speed manual gearboxes. An automatic could be offered at a later time. The diesel engine will be the same that was first seen under the hood of Mahindra Marazzo. Since the car’s reveal, the XUV300’s design has been the topic of a hot discussion on our social channels, where the majority seems to like what it looks like. Upon launch, this new Mahindra will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Tata Nexon among others.

Also Read: 160cc Bikes In India