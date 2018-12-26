A More Powerful Successor To The Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 Is In The Works

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 200 was a bike that changed the perception of the Pulsar brand forever. With the right amount of sportiness, yet, for being comfortable for daily rides, the NS was the top choice for many. With changing times and increased competition, the NS 200 is now ready for a successor. According to a report, there is a 250 cc engine powered pulsar being developed at this very moment. Currently, in the very early stages of development, the bike is expected to make its first appearance by the year 2020.

Just like how the old NS used an engine based on that of the KTM Duke 200, this new Pulsar 250 will use an engine based on the Duke 250. The powerplant of the Duke 250 generates 30 PS and 24 Nm of torque, however, Bajaj will tune the motor to suit the Pulsar’s characteristics. The engine is also very likely to get Bajaj’s triple spark and DTS-i tech as well, which may bring the power down but bump up the fuel efficiency figure. Apart from that, six-speed transmission with a slipper clutch, fresh new styling and more kit and features will most definitely be offered with this bike.

Ever since the launch of the Pulsar 160 NS and new BS VI compliant engines back in 2017, the Pulsar range has seen no developments. Bajaj had been busy with the Dominar, which is coming with a new generation update very soon. Moreover, Bajaj has to equip the entire range of their bikes with ABS for bikes with more than 125 cc capacity and CBS for bikes with lesser capacity. Also, they have to modify their engines to be BS VI compliant as the deadline to meet these norms is not too far away now. More news on the 250 Pulsar as it develops, stay tuned.

