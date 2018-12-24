Unofficial Bookings Open For The Mahindra XUV 300

A few phone calls have revealed that Mahindra dealers have started accepting unofficial bookings for the Tivoli-based XUV 300. The car is still some time away from being launch and once introduced, it will compete against the successful Hyundai Creta, Maruti Brezza, and the Tata Nexon among others.

The XUV300 shares its x100 platform with the SsangYong Tivoli which is sold internationally. Just like the original XUV 500, the XUV 300 also gets a Cheetah inspired design language which is rather striking to look at. The front end of the car gets LED DRLs which look aggressive. The DRLs connect the main headlight cluster with the fog lamps and is a delight to look at. The chrome garnish on the front grille has 6 vertical slats, a design highlight found in all Mahindra vehicles. On the sides, you get diamond-cut, 17-inch alloy wheels. The side indicators are mounted on the ORVMs and plastic cladding is present on the bottom end of the vehicle. Things at the rear are dramatic as well. The XUV 300 will get all LED wraparound type tail lights and a roof-mounted spoiler.

The engine details for the car have not been revealed yet but its very likely that the car will come with both petrol and diesel engine options. The car will get a turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre oil burner. Both these engines will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Depending on the dealer, the unofficial booking amount is around INR 10,000, for which, you can reserve your early bird slot once the car is launched. We are eagerly waiting to get our hands on this car and also see whether this can give the class leading Hyundai Creta a run for its money. We’ll bring you more details as and when they arrive. Stay tuned!