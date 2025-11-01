Mahindra XEV 9S Teased: The Big Electric 7-Seater SUV Set to Redefine Family Travel

Mahindra has made another giant leap in its electric future with the teaser of its upcoming all-electric 7-seater SUV, the XEV 9S. The very name suggests the idea of size and power, and this model is supposed to redefine what a family-friendly electric SUV can be. Set to make its world premiere on November 27 at the brand’s “Scream Electric” event in Bengaluru, the XEV 9S will mark a new chapter in Mahindra’s growing electric story.
The new model will be the first true 7-seater electric SUV based on the ground-up design on the Mahindra INGLO platform. It is not a converted petrol or diesel car but a born-electric SUV. The INGLO skateboard has a flat-floor design that enables it to have an outstanding cabin space and flexibility. The passengers will enjoy ample legroom and ingenious seating arrangements like a sliding second row that will make the long trips more comfortable. This low center of gravity also enhances balance and ride comfort, which makes it the best choice of families who enjoy traveling together.
According to Mahindra, the XEV 9S is not only about creating space, but also about creating experiences. It is made to suit individuals who like to move around with their loved ones and who do not want to compromise on performance. It is all about combining power, presence, and premium electric technology in a single large package.
The time of the disclosure is also unique. The “Scream Electric” event marks the first anniversary of the introduction of the first two Mahindra electric SUVs, which formed the basis of the new brand in the EV market. The Bengaluru event will showcase the development of Mahindra and its growing electric portfolio, with the XEV 9S being the center of attention.
Mahindra is demonstrating its seriousness regarding its electric future with the introduction of the XEV 9S. The brand is not merely introducing another model but creating an entire ecosystem of electric mobility. The XEV 9S will be a high-performance vehicle with a large interior and the presence that will make it noticeable on the road.
The XEV 9e, launched in November 2024, established a high standard in the Mahindra electric line. It provided two battery options, a 79 kWh pack with an impressive range of up to 656 kilometres, and a smaller 59 kWh pack that could travel approximately 542 kilometres on a single charge. Based on that, the XEV 9S will likely take the same route, with similar powertrain choices tailored to its bigger, seven-seat body. Although Mahindra has not yet announced the specifications of the battery or motor, it is hoped that the XEV 9S will be able to combine long-range with good performance and comfortable luxury, just as its smaller brother.
Mahindra believes the future of electric mobility doesn’t have to be small or limited. The message is simple with the XEV 9S, electric can be big, bold, and made for everyone who wants to go further.