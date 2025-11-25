Mahindra Charge_IN Unveils 180 kW Ultra-Fast EV Network; 1,000 Charging Points Coming by 2027!

Mahindra has taken a significant leap in building India’s electric mobility ecosystem. It has started the deployment of its Charge_IN ultra-fast charging network, which will exclusively feature 180 kW chargers. The target is ambitious: 1,000 charging points by the end of 2027, giving EV owners a reliable high-speed charging backbone across the country.
Two Charge_IN charging stations are already live. One is located at Hoskote on the Bengaluru-Chennai highway (NH 75), while the other is in Murthal on NH 44, about 50 km from Delhi. There are two fast chargers installed at both places, enabling four EVs to charge at one time. This is the beginning of the long-term plan of Mahindra to ensure that intercity travel by EVs becomes easy and less stressful.
What Mahindra is building with Charge_IN?
- A nationwide network comprised solely of 180 kW ultra-fast chargers
- 1,000 charging points planned by 2027
- Key installation points along major highways for long-distance travel
- Open-access charging for all EV brands
- Dual-gun chargers for faster turnaround
- Easy Discovery, Access, and Payments via Mobile Apps
Mahindra says this network will give EV users the confidence to take their cars out on longer routes without worrying about charging gaps. The company’s upcoming electric SUVs — the XEV 9e, BE 6, and XEV 9S — will support these chargers and can go from 20% to 80% in roughly 20 minutes. In real terms, that means shorter halts, quicker top-ups, and a more predictable travel experience.
Most of the Charge_IN stations are being positioned next to busy highways, ensuring ease of access to all essentials. One can have a cup of coffee, catch up on a short break, or have a quick meal; meanwhile, their electric vehicle gets enough charge to keep running on its journey. Mahindra wants these stops to be as natural as possible-not a chore, but a small and pleasant pause.
Speaking about the initiative, Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Mahindra’s Automotive Division, said that the transition to electric mobility is about more than simply building electric cars. It’s about creating a velvet-like ecosystem that sets customer confidence and allows them to adopt the technology with confidence. He added that Mahindra’s next-generation EVs, with real-world ranges approaching 500 km, would pair perfectly with this expanding fast-charging network.
To support users, Mahindra is also rolling out two app-based platforms:
- Charge_IN by Mahindra – open to all EV users
- Me4U App is designed and dedicated for Mahindra Customers.
So far, Mahindra owners using the Me4U app already have access to 34,000 public chargers across various operators, of which Charge_IN stations are a part. The app allows users to find chargers, plug in, and make payments seamlessly – all in one place.
The first phase will include 250 stations, which will gradually scale up to more than 1,000 individual charging points nationwide. Every new station widens the comfort zone for EV users and minimizes the hassle of long-distance travel.
Mahindra Charge_IN network is shaping up to be a key pillar in India’s EV journey. With 180 kW chargers, app-based access, and locations placed on key travel routes, the network aims to make fast charging easy, predictable, and available for anyone on the road-whether they drive a Mahindra or not.