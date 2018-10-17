The Mercedes GLS and Audi Q7 Could Be in Trouble, Presenting the BMW X7

BMW is not a brand that you would normally associate with huge SUVs, perhaps that is why they never offered a proper seven-seater SUV in their stable, but not anymore. BMW recently put out a new video on their YouTube channel which showcases their new big and bad SUV, the first ever BMW X7. Now BMW finally has a worthy competitor for the likes of the Mercedes GLS, Audi Q7 and the Volvo XC90. Measuring 5,151 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width and standing 1,805 mm tall, the X7 is pretty much the largest SUV in the pack. The other cars are quite popular in the Indian market which makes us believe that BMW would not want to miss out on this huge market and bring the car here very soon after its global launch in March of next year.

Powering this huge master would be one of the four engines – two diesel (M50d and xDrive 30d) and two petrol (xDrive 40i and xDrive 50i), however, we suspect that the Indian car will only get the smaller xDrive 30d diesel unit which is quite a favourite engine option in the country. The petrol engine may be offered once the pumped X7 M variant makes way to India. The interior of the SUV is just as you would expect it to be, premium materials with the best fit and finish. Just like the new X5, the X7 gets a crystal gear lever and an off-road mode with air suspension which can be used to raise or lower the car as per your mood. Apart from the panoramic sunroof, there is a small moonroof for the third-row passengers to keep the interior space more comfortable and airy.

The exterior design can be best described as an amalgam of the X5 SUV and the 7-Series sedan, the front end of the car gets a rather huge kidney grille and BMWs new design headlamps with laser lighting. The side profile is highlighted by the massive wheels and the rear sort of reminds you of the 7-series sedan. Yes, you still get the split tailgate, an ideal place for you to sit and enjoy a picnic out in the wilderness. While there is no official word on if this SUV will come to India but given the Indian market’s love for SUVs we are pretty sure it will be coming soon with a price tag of over a Crore Rupees. Here is the launch film of the new X7 released by BMW.