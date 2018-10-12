Mahindra XUV 700 (Codenamed Y400) To Be Launched On November 19th, 2018

It’s official. The much awaited, Mahindra XUV 700, their flagship, will be launched on the 19th of November 2018. To be positioned as a luxury SUV, the premium Mahindra was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. Based on a Ssangyong Rexton, we aren’t sure if the vehicle in question will be christened as the XUV 700, but all our guesses do point towards a name like that.

To be built at Mahindra’s Chakan plant, the flagship Mahindra will be exclusively available through a separate high-end showroom within the existing ‘World of SUVs” dealerships which have been created with the objective to redefine customer experience, with regards to both sales and after sales. These outlets will be equipped with ultra-modern digital technology to provide an enhanced and immersive high-end experience for customers.

Speaking on the announcement, Rajan Wadhera, President – Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd. said, “The Y400 is one of the most eagerly anticipated launches of this year. Positioned in the high-end SUV segment, the Y400 is a high-end, full sized SUV that offers luxury and exclusivity in its tasteful design, lavish interiors, thrilling performance and best in class features. We are sure that it will further enhance our SUV portfolio.”

Aimed directly against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavour, the flagship Mahindra should offer a lot of kit, and pricing wise, could even undercut its competition by a big margin. The XUV 700 will use a 2.2 litre turbocharged 4 cylinder engine which is developed by Ssangyong, offering an output of somewhere near 180 bhp and a torque output of 420 Nm. A total of two transmission options will be offered, a six-speed manual and a 7-speed automatic.

Apart from that, the car should also offer a four-wheel drive system, 9 airbags, ABS, EBD and traction control. Based on Ssangyongs new body-on-frame platform, the XUV 700 is 4,850mm long, 1,960mm wide and 1,825mm tall. With a wheelbase of 2,865mm, the interior leg room is expected to be great. Stay tuned and we’ll bring you more details about the car as the launch nears.