JSW MG Motor is preparing new midsize SUVs to replace the Astor and ZS EV

MG has been in the Indian SUV space for a couple of years now.The ZS EV helped the brand to get into the electric market early, and the Astor followed as a petrol option in the same size category. Both cars brought good features and technology. Now the company is preparing something completely new to replace them.
JSW MG Motor is developing a new midsize SUV range, that will arrive around 2027. These future models will be moving away from the current platform used by the Astor and ZS EV. Instead, they will sit on a new architecture called SIGMA.
SIGMA is an acronym for SAIC Intelligent Global Modular Architecture. It has been developed by MG’s parent company SAIC and is designed to support many types of powertrains. This means the same platform can be used for petrol cars, electric vehicles and even hybrid models.
This flexibility will enable MG to provide different types of SUVs from the same base.
Key details known so far
- New midsize SUVs will replace the Astor and ZS EV
- Expected launch timeline is around 2027
- Based on the SIGMA modular platform
- Platform supports petrol, electric and hybrid powertrains
- Technology and features are expected to be a major focus
Internationally, the SIGMA platform already supports models such as the MG One SUV, which is around 4.5 metres long. The Indian-spec models could be inspired by this size, but the final design will probably be adapted for local buyers.
MG will also want these new SUVs to compete strongly with segment leaders like the Hyundai Creta. Because of that, the upcoming models are expected to focus heavily on next generation technology, connectivity and safety features.
The company’s plans for India do not stop there
More products are already on the way
- The MG IM6 electric SUV is expected to be launched around October this year through the MG Select luxury channel
- Another new SUV is in the works to compete with vehicles such as Mahindra XUV 7XO
- That model is likely to be India’s first mass market plug in hybrid SUV and may be available by the end of 2026
At present, the Windsor EV has been the company’s best performer in India. However, many of its older models have struggled to keep up with changing customer expectations.
MG is also investing heavily in its India operations. The company is committing about 440 million dollars to increase production capacity and launch more new energy vehicles in coming years.
The next generation SUVs planned for 2027 will therefore play an important role. They will replace existing models while giving MG a fresh start in one of the most competitive segments in the Indian car market.