2019 Suzuki Gixxer Launched, Priced At INR 1 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycles today have launched the new for 2019 Gixxer. This popular 155cc street bike now comes with a number of changes, akin to the ones seen on the Gixxer SF. Priced at INR 1,00,212, ex-showroom, Delhi. The Gixxer is essentially the naked version of the Gixxer SF. Customers can choose between 3 colours – Metallic Sonic Silver & Glass Sparkle Black; Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Triton Blue & Glass Sparkle Black. This brand new motorcycle would be competing against the likes of the Yamaha FZ-FI, the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V FI ABS and the Honda CB Hornet 160R, all of which are in a similar price range.

Metallic Sonic Silver & Glass Sparkle Black

The 2019 Suzuki Gixxer comes with a new LED headlamp, which appears to be borrowed from its faired sibling. Moreover, the taillights too are LED illuminated. The fuel tank is new, so is the split-type seat of the bike. The bike also comes with a chrome-tipped, double-barrel exhaust and an all-digital instrument console. It draws power from a 155cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection, air-cooled SOHC engine with SEP technology, generating 14.1 PS @ 8000 and 14.0 Nm @ 6000 rpm. The bike also comes with a single channel ABS module for added safety. Suspension duties are done by telescopic forks upfront while the rear employees a monoshock.

Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Triton Blue

Speaking on the launch of the new Suzuki GIXXER, Mr Koichiro Hirao, Company Head, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The new Suzuki GIXXER is built keeping in mind a dynamic rider seeking exhilaration and power with each ride. We are excited to continuously build our motorcycle portfolio, aiming to increase our market share in the segment. As we continue to move towards widening our Suzuki family, we look forward to winning more hearts with our thought-through product range specially designed for the Indian market.”

Glass Sparkle Black

Commenting on the launch, Mr Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the growing popularity of premium sports motorcycles in India, we are thrilled to present the all-new Suzuki GIXXER, proclaiming an aggressive style, advanced technology and powerful performance. Suzuki Motorcycle India is growing at a robust pace with GIXXER being the flagship brand. We are certain that the fresh options under the GIXXER brand will delight motorcycling fans, infusing excitement and confidence in their riding experience.”