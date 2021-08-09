Mahindra Reveals Its New Logo For Upcoming SUVs!

After 21 years, Mahindra and Mahindra is replacing its logo with a brand new one. The current iconic logo which is seen on Mahindra’s SUVs will finally retire. The new logo features two chrome elements that are placed in a way to represent the alphabet ‘M’ which signifies Mahindra. The new ‘twin peak’ logo will make its debut on the much-awaited XUV700.

Company statement

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “It’s not only a new logo but a representation of the rejuvenated spirit at Mahindra. What better platform than the new XUV700 to showcase it to the world. The visual overhaul of our identity will be carried in a phased manner across our SUV nameplates, and across virtual and physical touch-points where our customers interact with us.”

Pratap Bose, EVP and Chief Design Officer, M&M Ltd. said, “The idea behind visual identity change is to express that liberating feeling, that you can go where you want when you want – in complete style, control and security, taking your world with you. It brings a fresh dynamism as an exciting new era unfolds. The 2M’s within the logo symbolize an expansive and exciting future which is based on a solid heritage.”

Mahindra XUV700: a quick recap

The front will feature clear view LED headlights with DRLs. They will also feature a booster function where the lights will automatically turn on the high beam function if the car is traveling above 80km/h in the dark. The rear features arrow head LED taillamps. It will also feature a panoramic sunroof, multi-spoke alloy wheels and smart door handles. The interiors of the XUV700 will feature two HD screens side by side. The screen on the right will be the instrument cluster with drive related information and the on the left will be the infotainment system. The infotainment system will feature an AdrenoX system and interface. .

The XUV700 will feature both petrol and diesel powertrains with the option of a manual and automatic gearbox. The petrol engine will be a turbocharged 2.0 litre Mstallion engine pushing out 200hp. The diesel engine will be a 2.2 litre Mhawk 185 hp engine. Both will get a 6 speed manual and an Aisin derived 6 speed torque converter automatic gearbox.