Mahindra Presents a Spanking new Alturas G4 SUV to Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur

Mahindra recently launched the new Alturas G4 SUV, the flagship product from the Indian manufacturer. The company presented one model of this luxurious SUV, to Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur. Mahindra believes that the Alturas G4 is a product that is worthy of being a part of the royal garage. Speaking at the occasion in Jaipur, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said “It is my pleasure to present our luxury SUV, Alturas G4, to His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur. His Highness, with his royal legacy & true sportsman spirit, is an icon of new age royalty and we believe that the Alturas G4 will be the perfect vehicle for him.”

The Alturas G4 comes loaded with equipment which is not seen in the segment the car competes in. Top trim levels of the Alturas G4 come with features like 9 airbags, a MID screen, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, a 360-degree camera which showcases a 3D projection of the car, 2-zone climate control, an electric sunroof, heated mirrors, powered driver seat with memory function, ventilated seats for the front passengers and AC vents for all three rows with flow control.

The Alturas G4 is essentially the facelifted SsangYong Rexton SUV which was sold in our market a couple of years ago. This time, Mahindra has rebadged the SUV and is selling it under the Mahindra brand along with other new products like the Marazzo MPV. The SUV is available with an option of either 2-wheel-drive or 4-wheel-drive. Both variants use a 2.2-litre SsangYong sourced motor which is good for 178 bhp and 420 Nm of twist. The engine is mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox, sourced from Mercedes Benz and no manual gearbox is on offer. The 2-WD variant is priced at INR 26.95 Lakh, ex-showroom, and the 4-WD variant will set you back by INR 29.95 Lakh. To know more about this SUV, do check out detailed review linked below.