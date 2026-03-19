Mahindra offers full buyback to first 999 BE6 Batman Edition owners

Mahindra has taken a surprising step after facing strong reactions from early buyers of the BE6 Batman Edition. The company is now offering a full buyback to the first 999 customers who purchased this special electric SUV.
This decision comes after Mahindra launched another set of 999 Batman Edition units recently. While the new batch also sold quickly, many original owners were not happy. The main reason was simple. They had bought the car thinking it would stay rare.
Here is what happened earlier.
The BE6 Batman Edition first came out in August last year. It was linked with the famous DC superhero and was planned in limited numbers. At first, only 300 units were announced. Due to high demand, this number was increased to 999 units.
All cars were booked in just 135 seconds. The strong demand was largely due to its unique theme and limited availability.
This year, Mahindra brought back the same edition with another 999 units. These also sold out fast, in about seven minutes. But this move upset some early buyers who expected their cars to remain exclusive.
To handle this situation, Mahindra has now introduced a buyback plan.
Key details of the buyback offer
- Only for first 999 owners
- Full buyback option available
- Valid for 30 days from official message
- Owners need to contact their dealership
- Terms and conditions will apply
About the BE6 Batman Edition
- Based on top Pack 3 variant
- Satin Black paint with dark styling
- Batman logos, decals and badges
- 20 inch wheels
- All black cabin with gold highlights
- Special plaque inside cabin
- Feature list same as regular model
Battery and performance
- 79 kWh battery pack
- Rear wheel drive setup
- 280 hp and 380 Nm output
- Claimed range up to 682 km
Price and delivery
- Ex-showroom price Rs 28.49 lakh
- New batch deliveries from April 10, 2026
In the end, Mahindra has given a clear option to early buyers. They can keep the car or return it and take their money back. The choice is fully theirs.