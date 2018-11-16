Mahindra Marazzo Price Hike Announced, to Cost INR 30,000 – 40,000 More from January 2019

The Mahindra Marazzo MPV was launch some time back at an introductory price of INR 9.99 L to INR 13.4 L. Do focus your attention on the introductory bit. Mahindra announced a price hike of between INR 30,000 to INR 40,000 for the MPV from the 1st of January, 2019. 4 months is a long introduction time period and it is about time we expected this price hike. According to Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, “As mentioned at the launch, the price of Marazzo was an introductory one. effective January 1st 2019, we will be taking a price hike on the Marazzo, after a reasonable period of 4 months from its launch.”

The car is available in 4 trim levels starting with the case M2, M4, M6 and the top end M8 variant. The top end variant comes with features like leatherette seats, a touchscreen infotainment system, lumbar support for the front passengers and so on. The MPV also comes with a segment-first rear sunshade for the second-row passengers. The Mahindra is powered by an all-new 1.5-litre diesel motor which is good for 123 hp and 300 Nm of torque. It comes mated with a 6-speed manual transmission. Both a petrol engine and an automatic transmission are missing as of now but they would be available as soon as 2020.

Also Read: Mahindra Alturas G4 Equipment List Announced – Is Loaded To The Gills!

The Mahindra Marazzo is a great looker, designed as a joint venture between Mahindra’s design centre and Mahindra owned Italian design company, Pininfarina. It hides its bulk in a rather beautiful manner and the proportions on it are just perfect. There is no bad angle to this car, it looks great from every angle. It comes with an option of either a 7-seater or an 8-seater layout, features a unique roof mounted AC vents for the rear and boasts to be the most silent vehicle in its segment. Do you think the car justifies the price hike? Let us know in the comments below.