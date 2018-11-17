Trending:
The All-New 2020 Toyota Corolla to Be Unveiled, Live Stream on 15 November, 2018
Home Mahindra New Mahindra Alturas G4 Image Gallery – Features In 40 Images

New Mahindra Alturas G4 Image Gallery – Features In 40 Images

|
Added in: Mahindra
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google

The all-new Mahindra Alturas G4 will be launched to compete against the 30 Lakh+ (ex-showroom) SUVs on November 24th, 2018. We have been asked to respect an embargo on our opinion about the vehicle till then. In the meanwhile, here are images which talk about the car’s design and its many features. Some of them include 8-way Powered Driver Seat with Memory Profile, Dual Zone FATC, 9 Airbags, 3D 360 degree View Camera, Ventilated Seats, Active Roll-over Protection, etc. Take a look.

Mahindra Alturas G4 tail light
Mahindra Alturas G4 sunroof
Mahindra Alturas G4 side profile
Mahindra Alturas G4 RHS steering wheel controls
Mahindra Alturas G4 rear three quarters
Mahindra Alturas G4 rear three quarters (2)
Mahindra Alturas G4 rear seat space
Mahindra Alturas G4 rear profile
Mahindra Alturas G4 rear door pad
Mahindra Alturas G4 Rear Ac vents
Mahindra Alturas G4 powered tail gate
Mahindra Alturas G4 powered seats
Mahindra Alturas G4 powered seat memory function
Mahindra Alturas G4 ORVM
Mahindra Alturas G4 LHS steering wheel controls
Mahindra Alturas G4 instrument console
Mahindra Alturas G4 infotainment screen
Mahindra Alturas G4 in motion (5)
Mahindra Alturas G4 in motion (4)
Mahindra Alturas G4 in motion (3)
Mahindra Alturas G4 in motion (2)
Mahindra Alturas G4 in motion (1)
Mahindra Alturas G4 headlights
Mahindra Alturas G4 gearstick
Mahindra Alturas G4 Front
Mahindra Alturas G4 front seats
Mahindra Alturas G4 Front head on
Mahindra Alturas G4 Front angled
Mahindra Alturas G4 driver side window controls
Mahindra Alturas G4 drive selector
Mahindra Alturas G4 controls
Mahindra Alturas G4 co-driver side
Mahindra Alturas G4 cockpit
Mahindra Alturas G4 boot space
Mahindra Alturas G4 boot space with 3rd row up
Mahindra Alturas G4 alloy wheel
Mahindra Alturas G4 360 degree camera
Mahindra Alturas G4 360 degree camera angles
Mahindra Alturas G4 2nd row seats
Mahindra Alturas G4

Alturas G4
,
Mahindra
,
News
,
 