New Mahindra Alturas G4 Image Gallery – Features In 40 Images

The all-new Mahindra Alturas G4 will be launched to compete against the 30 Lakh+ (ex-showroom) SUVs on November 24th, 2018. We have been asked to respect an embargo on our opinion about the vehicle till then. In the meanwhile, here are images which talk about the car’s design and its many features. Some of them include 8-way Powered Driver Seat with Memory Profile, Dual Zone FATC, 9 Airbags, 3D 360 degree View Camera, Ventilated Seats, Active Roll-over Protection, etc. Take a look.