Mahindra Alturas G4 Equipment List Announced – Is Loaded To The Gills!

An all-new animal is about the announce its entry into the premium SUV jungle in India. The Mahindra Alturas G4 might be a rebadged Ssangyong Rexton, but as a Mahindra flagship, it rings all the right bells and blows the right whistles. To be launched on November 24th, 2018, the Mahindra Alturas G4 will be equipped with features including 8-way Powered Driver Seat with Memory Profile, Dual Zone FATC, 9 Airbags, 3D 360 degree View Camera, Ventilated Seats, Active Roll-over Protection, etc. Details about pricing are not out, yet. However, It will compete with players that operate in the Rs.30+ Lakhs (ex-showroom) price range.

With the Alturas G4, Mahindra would also be introducing a new premium loyalty program, called Purple Club+. The Purple Club+ program will be a first-in-category loyalty program that would enable customers to earn and redeem points based on engagements with the brand. The Alturas G4 would be exclusively available through a separate high-end showroom within the existing Mahindra ‘World of SUVs’ dealerships. These outlets will be equipped with ultra-modern digital technology to provide an enhanced and immersive high-end experience for customers. All Alturas G4 customers would have access to exclusive Relationship Managers to cater to their requirements, another segment first.

Talking about their new flagship, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, M&M Ltd. said, “The Alturas G4 is our most luxurious offering till date and will come with a host of technology & safety features, many of which are not available in vehicles in a similar price range. We have always been a pioneer when it comes to creating industry benchmarks and the Alturas G4 will be no different. We are certain that with the Alturas G4, we would redefine the high-end SUV segment”