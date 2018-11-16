A Spare INR 84.70 Lakh Could Get You a New Mercedes CLS 300d

Mercedes Benz made the world’s first 4-door coupe, the CLS quite some years ago. The old car was then replaced with a new generation model with the same name and today the car was launched in the Indian market. The car is now in the third generation of production. Despite having the last two generations of the car on sale, there is not a particularly high demand for this car in the Indian market. That did not stop the German carmaker from introducing this car to our market. The car carries an Ex-Showroom price of INR 84,70 Lakhs. The car still retains 4-doors and its very distinctive coupe-like shape.

The front Multibeam headlights get a more angular design, sort of inspired by the AMG-GTR sports car. You get exciting colour options with the car including Graphite Grey, Ruby Black, Designo Selenite Grey Magno and much more. On the inside, there are two 12.3-inch displays, one for the infotainment system and one for the drivers’ console. The infotainment screen is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and is supported by a 13-speaker Burmester audio system. A range of 64 different colours is available for the interior ambient lighting. Under the bonnet is a 2-litre diesel engine which churns out 245 hp and 500 Nm. Moreover, the engine also is BS VI compliant with the current BS IV fuel. This engine propels this car from 0 to 100 in a mere 6.4 seconds and has a top speed of 250 kmph.

Mr Michael Jopp – Vice President, Sales & MarketingMercedes-Benz India said, “With the growing penchant for dream cars, we are glad to launch the most elegant and dynamic third generation CLS. Known for many firsts, the new CLS we have launched today also pioneers the new design idiom of Mercedes-Benz, which is recognisable by its clear contours and reduced lines. Like its predecessors, the third CLS generation emanates self-assured sportiness in an exemplary style. The stylish new CLS 300 d blends flawlessly into the current Mercedes-Benz coupé family with abundant design features. We are confident that the third generation CLS will offer superior luxury and comfort to our customers and will continue to delight them. Mercedes-Benz India will keep striving to push the boundaries in the luxury car segment by driving innovation not only in our versatile line-up but also our customer service offerings and the overall vehicle ownership.” on the launch of the new CLS.