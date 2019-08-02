Mahindra Marazzo Official Website Now Accepts Enquiries For A DC-Designed Cabin

The Mahindra Marazzo offers a genuine alternative to the extremely popular Toyota Innova. While doing so, Mahindra’s thoroughly modern MPV offers a seriously refined mobility experience behind the wheel, and for all its passengers, even for those in the third row. But then there are some who wish for more luxury, and for those, the Mahindra Marazzo now offers a DC-designed cabin.

Over and above an already spacious cabin, the DC-designed Marazzo offers a seriously luxurious middle-row seating, where the two tailor-made captain seats recline up to 160° and add a comfortable 45 inches of additional legroom. Middle row passengers also get calf support and foldable leg rest. The adjustments happen at the flick of a switch, post which, a finely tuned motor smoothly changes the seat position from sitting to reclining.

The DC-designed Marazzo also comes fitted with a command centre nestled between the second-row seats that have an ergonomically designed fold-out tray. It gives the passengers full control over ambient lighting, music, and more. Another 10-inch smart tablet is attached to the backrest of the co-driver seat.

In addition to this opulence, the colour-coded interior is finished in top-quality materials. The dashboard is highlighted with a wood trim finish and the steering wheel sports a leather-cum-wood finish.

Already one of the safest Indian-made cars out there, the Mahindra Marazzo scored an impressive 4-star rating during the Global NCAP crash test. Powering the Marazzo is brand new 1.5-litre diesel unit which makes 121 BHP and 300 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox. To address needs and make it appeal to an even wider base, the top of the line M8 variant of the Marazzo, is now available as an 8-seater.

Instead of the 2 captain chairs offered, the M8 trim level can now be ordered with a bench in the middle row. Although an MPV, the Marazzo employs unique architecture for its build. Where most of the people movers have the engine’s power sent to the rear wheels, the Marazzo adopts an FWD setup and still gets a body-on-frame architecture. This patented design gives the Marazzo ‘Car’ like handling characteristics despite making use of a tough body on frame chassis.