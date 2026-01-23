Mahindra launches Thar Roxx Star EDN at Rs 16.85 lakh

Mahindra has launched Thar Roxx Star Edition in India, giving the popular SUV a new and bold look. This edition is unique with exclusive styling updates and a long list of features that make it different from the regular Thar.
The Thar Roxx Star Edition is equipped with a stunning piano black front grille that gives it a stronger, more muscular face. It also gets 19-inch piano black alloy wheels that increase its presence on the road. Buyers can choose from a new Citrine Yellow colour along with Tango Red, Everest White, and Stealth Black.
Inside, the cabin is darker and premium themed. The seats are all black leatherette with suede accents. The dashboard features two 26.03 cm digital screens, a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. A panoramic skyroof contributes to the open and airy feel inside the cabin.
The SUV comes loaded with features. It supports Adrenox connected car technology with 83 connected features. Wired and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are included. The Thar Roxx Star Edition also gets a 360-degree camera for easy parking and 9-speaker Harman Kardon audio system for great sound.
On the engine side, the petrol version has a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi engine with 130 kW and 380 Nm. The diesel version is equipped with a 2.2 litre mHawk engine with 128.6 kW and 400 Nm. Both come with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic torque converter. All versions are rear wheel drive.
Safety has not been forgotten. The Thar Roxx Star Edition is engineered for a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating. It comes with six airbags, tyre pressure monitor, front and rear parking sensors, rear parking camera, auto-dimming IRVM, impact sensing auto door unlock, immobiliser and SOS e-call.
Pricing starts from Rs 16.85 lakh for the diesel manual version. Petrol automatic is Rs 17.85 lakh, while diesel automatic is Rs 18.35 lakh.
The Thar Roxx Star Edition is a combination of rugged style, modern features and strong performance to offer Thar fans another exciting option in India.