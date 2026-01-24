New Hyundai SUV Spotted Testing in India for the First Time – Boxy Design Hints at Rugged Future Model

Hyundai appears to be quietly working on something new and this time it has made its way onto Indian roads. A heavily camouflaged Hyundai SUV has been spotted testing in Mumbai, marking the first real sighting of this upcoming model. While Hyundai has not confirmed anything yet, the test mule gives us enough clues to know this is not an existing product.
The SUV sighted on test looks completely new. It is not identical to the Venue, Creta or any other Hyundai currently on sale. The overall shape is upright and boxy, giving it strong SUV stance. From some angles, it even looks like a larger and more rugged cousin of the Venue.
Key exterior details spotted so far include
- Boxy silhouette with a tall stance
- Circular and flared wheel arches
- 16-inch alloy wheels with all new design
- Flush-fitting door handles
- Roof rails and a roof-mounted spoiler
- Shark-fin antenna
At the rear, the SUV gets slim LED tail lamps with pixel-style pattern. This design is inspired by the Ioniq 5 electric car. The tailgate is flat and the rear bumper has a chunky appearance, with vertical reflectors adding to the rugged appearance.
Another interesting detail is the presence of cameras installed under the ORVMs. This is a big hint for some features such as a 360-degree camera and possibly Level 2 ADAS. Inside, while the cabin was not clearly visible, reports mention a large touchscreen as well as a digital display for the driver.
There are two strong guesses as to what this SUV might be. One, it could be the rugged, off-road focused SUV that Hyundai hinted at during its investor presentation last year. If that is so, it might use a monocoque platform, and possibly even all-wheel-drive setup. The second possibility is that this may be an electric SUV, especially as no exhaust pipe was visible. That paves the way for it to be Hyundai’s version of the Kia EV2.
For now, Hyundai is staying silent. But with testing already under way in India, more details should emerge soon. Whatever this SUV turns out to be, it clearly signals Hyundai’s next step in expanding its lineup for the Indian market.