India Car Sales Report September 2025 – Festive Spark, GST Reforms Push SUVs & EVs to New Highs

Quick Snapshot
- SUVs and EVs stole the spotlight – Tata, Mahindra and Hyundai rewrote records.
- Maruti cushioned its domestic dip with record-breaking exports.
- Skoda more than doubled sales, led by the Kylaq and steady demand for its other models.
- Toyota, Kia, Honda and MG posted mixed but telling performances as festive demand began to take shape.
Festive Tailwinds & GST 2.0 – A Perfect Storm for Demand
September 2025 was unlike any ordinary month for India’s car market. With the festive season in full swing and the GST 2.0 tax reforms lowering prices across popular models, the industry had every reason to cheer. While some manufacturers continued to grapple with supply bottlenecks, the overall sentiment was bullish. SUVs kept flexing their muscles, EV adoption accelerated, and exports quietly turned into a lifeline for a few brands.
Here’s a deep dive into how the big names fared:
Maruti Suzuki – Export Engine Roars Loudest
Maruti Suzuki reported 1,89,665 units in September. Domestic sales, at 1,35,711 units, dipped by 8.4% YoY owing to logistical hurdles. But the fall was dramatically offset by exports soaring to an all-time high of 42,204 units (+52.2% YoY). This was Maruti’s strongest export month in history.
Partnership volumes added muscle too — 11,750 units went to Toyota, up over 30% YoY. On the quarter, Maruti clocked 5,50,874 units, a modest 1.7% YoY rise, proof that exports are increasingly balancing out local softness.
Segments told their own tale: compact cars stayed steady at 74,090 units, SUVs dipped to 48,695, vans slipped to 10,035, and the Ciaz had no takers.
Tata Motors – A Month for the History Books
If there’s one company that stole headlines, it’s Tata Motors. The brand smashed its own records with 60,907 passenger vehicles sold in September — its highest-ever monthly tally, up 47.4% YoY.
- EV sales nearly doubled to 9,191 units (+96% YoY).
- CNG cars more than doubled too, crossing 17,800 units (+105%).
- The Nexon broke the 22,500 mark — the highest-ever monthly sales for any Tata model.
Even on the SUV front, the Harrier and Safari clocked their best-ever combined sales. On the commercial vehicle side, Tata posted 35,862 units (+19% YoY). Clearly, this was a month when every arrow in Tata’s quiver hit its mark.
Mahindra – SUV Juggernaut Rolls On
Mahindra too was in celebratory mode with 1,00,298 units sold in September (+16% YoY). The highlight: 56,233 SUVs sold domestically, the company’s highest-ever SUV monthly tally.
Its commercial vehicle business wasn’t far behind, with 26,728 units (+18% YoY). Exports rose to 4,320 units (+43% YoY). For Q2 FY26, Mahindra’s passenger vehicles stood at 1,45,503 units, up 7% YoY. The Scorpio, XUV700, and Bolero remain unstoppable forces in the SUV market.
Hyundai – Creta Writes History, Venue Follows Suit
Hyundai had reasons to smile with 70,347 units sold (+9.6% YoY). Domestic volumes inched up to 51,547 units, while exports shot up by 43.5% to 18,800 units, Hyundai’s best in nearly three years.
But the real fireworks came from its SUVs. The Creta hit an all-time high of 18,861 units, cementing its place as India’s favourite SUV. The Venue joined the party with 11,484 units — its best in 20 months. SUVs now make up over 72% of Hyundai’s domestic sales, a record in itself.
Toyota – Festive Vibes Kick In
Toyota Kirloskar sold 31,091 units in September (+16% YoY). Domestic sales contributed 27,089 units, while exports added 4,002 units.
For Q2 FY26, Toyota’s domestic numbers stood at 85,550 units (+4.4% YoY). With refreshed models like the Rumion (now standard with six airbags) and price cuts thanks to GST 2.0, Toyota looks set for a strong festive run.
Kia – Flat but Stable
Kia India reported 22,700 units in September, slightly down by 3.5% YoY but comfortably up by 15.8% over August.
Its quarterly tally at 65,460 units was essentially flat (+0.2% YoY). From January to September, Kia sold 2,06,582 units (+7.2% YoY). Steady demand for the Sonet, Seltos, Carens, and Carnival has kept the brand stable, even if it didn’t set the charts on fire this mont
Honda – Exports Pull the Handbrake
Honda Cars India’s September story wasn’t as rosy. The brand sold 22,394 units (–23.8% YoY). Domestic volumes stood at 13,203 units (–15.5% YoY), while exports fell sharply to 9,191 units (–33.2% YoY).
On the bright side, month-on-month sales rose nearly 38%, thanks to a rebound in Elevate demand. Honda is pinning hopes on festive schemes and GST relief to bring buyers back to showrooms.
JSW MG Motor – EV Pulse Remains Strong
MG sold 6,728 units in September (+47% YoY). Quarterly volumes touched 19,984 units, up from 13,486 YoY.
The Comet EV achieved its best-ever sales of the year, while the Windsor retained its crown as India’s top-selling electric car. GST-driven price cuts on Astor, Hector, and Gloster further boosted traction on the ICE side.
Skoda – Kylaq Fever Hits High
One of the big surprise packages this September was Skoda Auto India, which sold 6,636 units — a staggering 101% YoY jump.
The newly launched Kylaq has emerged as a hot favourite, while steady contributions from the Kushaq, Slavia, and Kodiaq added depth. Between July and September, Skoda doubled its sales (+110% YoY) compared to last year, underlining its strong comeback momentum.
Industry Scorecard – September 2025
|OEM
|Sales (Units)
|YoY Growth
|Key Takeaway
|Maruti Suzuki
|1,89,665
|–8% domestic, +52% exports
|Record export month
|Hyundai
|70,347
|+9.6%
|Creta, Venue smash records
|Tata Motors
|60,907
|+47%
|Best-ever PV sales, EV surge
|Mahindra
|1,00,298
|+16%
|Highest-ever SUV sales
|Toyota
|31,091
|+16%
|Festive tailwinds
|Kia
|22,700
|–3.5%
|Stable but flat
|Honda
|22,394
|–24%
|Exports drag
|JSW MG
|6,728
|+47%
|Windsor tops EVs
|Skoda
|6,636
|+101%
|Kylaq drives revival
Conclusion – Market at Full Throttle
September proved one thing beyond doubt: India’s love affair with SUVs and EVs is only getting stronger. Tata and Mahindra clocked record highs, Hyundai rode the Creta-Venue wave, Maruti leaned on exports, Toyota and Kia stayed steady, while Skoda pulled off a stunning double-up in sales.
With GST 2.0 giving buyers more value and the festive calendar still unfolding, October is shaping up to be a blockbuster. The stage is set, the momentum is strong, and the industry seems ready to deliver fireworks well into Diwali.