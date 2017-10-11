SPIED : Lower, Budget Variant Of The Mahindra Mojo Snapped

It’s no secret that Mahindra Two-Wheelers have been working on a more “budget” variant of the Mahindra Mojo. We’ve already seen one of the test mules that was missing a exhaust pipe, and donned skinnier rear tyre. But apart from that missing exhaust, skinnier rear tyre and the black swingarm, rest of the hardware was identical to the standard Mahindra Mojo. However, latest test mule that was spotted reveals even more “budget” parts on the Mojo.

This particular test mule was equipped with conventional telescopic forks instead of the Paioli sourced USD front forks. This new variant of the Mojo will also drop Fuel Injection for a Carburetor while the Pirelli sourced rubber will most likely be replaced by the more affordable MRFs. It will most likely be a relatively toned down engine although it’s too early to place a finger on the exact performance numbers.

The new Mojo, if at all they call it that, will carry a more competitive price tag. So while the current Mojo is sold for INR 1.72 lakh (ex-showroom), the new, budget variant will most likely be priced between INR 1.2-1.3 lakh (ex-showroom). We hope to hear some official details at the upcoming Auto Expo in Delhi.

Source: RushLane