Mahindra XUV300 Becomes First Indian Car To Receive ‘Safer Choice’ Award By Global NCAP

The Mahindra XUV 300 has received Global NCAP’s ‘Safer Choice’ award for being one of the safest cars in India. Where a lot of manufacturers have struggled to get past the NCAP tests, Mahindra and Mahindra have become the only Indian manufacturer to ever bag this award. Since 2014, thirty-eight vehicles have gone through Global NCAP’s safety assessments and Mahindra XUV 300 is the first-ever car which has achieved “Safer Choice” award as part of the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign.

The XUV 300 has the highest combined occupant safety rating for any car tested in Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsForIndiacampaign till date. It achieved a 5-Star Global NCAP rating for adult occupant protection and a 4-Star rating for child occupant protection. It isn’t enough to get you a ‘Safer Choice’ award according to NCAP. According to them, they demand a higher level of safety through compliance with both Pedestrian and Electronic Stability Control performance requirements. Needless to say, the XUV 300 met all those requirements and as a reward, got this prestigious award. The XUV 300 comes loaded with safety features like 7 airbags, disc brakes on all 4 wheels, front parking sensors, ESP and much more.

According to David Ward, CEO and President of Global NCAP, “This is a historic moment for Mahindra and the Indian auto industry, marking a tipping point in vehicle safety performance for the country. After setting our ‘Safer Choice’Award challenge in 2018 it is deeply satisfying to see an Indian automaker taking a lead on safety in this way.”

Commenting on this achievement, Rajan Wadhera, President-Automotive, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “This is a proud moment for Mahindra as the XUV300 receives Global NCAP’s ‘Safer Choice’ award for being the safest car in India, an accolade only available to automakers achieving the highest levels of safety performance for cars sold in the country. Mahindra XUV300 is the first-ever car to score 5 stars for adult occupant rating & a 4 star Global NCAP child occupant protection rating, thereby qualifying for and winning the “Safer Choice” award. I am sure that this recognition, will further spur us, to achieve the highest safety for our entire range of vehicles.”