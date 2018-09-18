Aprilia & Vespa Launch 5 New Products

Piaggio India has just launched the new Aprilia SR 150 Race, Aprilia SR150 Facelift, a Limited edition Carbon SR 150, Vespa facelift and Bluetooth connectivity for Vespa and Aprilia range. The new SR 150 Race is inspired from Aprilia’s flagship superbike RS-GP, that is specially designed for MotoGP use only. It brings in a fresher look in line with the RS-GP theme, the scooter sports a white base with red and green body graphics along with red 14 inch alloys, adjustable suspension (which is a first in the segment), a 220mm disc brake, callipers finished in gold, digital console, a tall windscreen and a factory fitted mobile connectivity feature. The SR 150 Race comes equipped with a 150cc, 3 valve engine, map sensor technology and is also equipped with enhanced CVT gearbox that together reflect the true characters of brand Aprilia in SR range. New Aprilia SR 150 Race facelift is available at all Vespa and Aprilia showrooms at an ex-showroom price of Rs.80,211/- (ex-showroom Pune).

Mr Ashish Yakhmi, Head of Two-wheeler business added, “It is a matter of immense pride for us to celebrate six years of Vespa and two years of Aprilia in India. We have received a great response from both our brands and the growth in our two-wheeler business is a testimony to that. We are excited to launch our new range of scooters to fulfil the needs of our customers also aligning our strategy of pursuing global innovations. By end of 2018 will also witness the successful launch of 300 Motoplexes in India.”

Through smart connectivity, riders can access the vehicle status, locate petrol pumps and connect with customer care executives and can be installed on iOS & Android phones. The Aprilia SR 150 Facelift gets four new trendy colours like matt black, blue, glossy red and white, and is also accompanied by the adjustable suspension. While the new limited-edition Aprilia Carbon SR 150, inspired by carbon components in high-performance Aprilia track bikes represents the theme through a Carbon design. Aprilia SR 150 Carbon and SR 150 Facelift are available at all Vespa & Aprilia showrooms at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 73,500/- (ex-showroom Pune) for Aprilia SR 150 Carbon & Rs. 70,031/- (ex-showroom Pune) for SR 150 Facelift.

While the iconic Vespa with its classy Italian appeal has added three new attractive colours in its facelift called Matt Rosso Dragon, Matt Yellow and Azzuro Provenza. The facelift also sees the addition of machine cut alloy periphery wheels and also gets the factory fitted connectivity feature. a The Vespa facelift will be available at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 91,140/- for VXL 150cc & Rs. 97,276/- for SXL 150cc (ex-showroom Pune). In addition to that, the all-black limited-edition Vespa Notte with its 125 cc engine is available to the Vespa enthusiasts for Rs. 68,829/- (ex-showroom Pune).

With the factory fitted mobile connectivity feature, Piaggio India’s strategy to reinvent mobility for the future generation that empowers customers to connect with their Vespa & Aprilia scooter’s and control its features. This user-friendly innovation can be accessed via mobile and adds to the convenience of the customers with features such as accurate GPS information, emergency contact details and also will be able to locate nearby service centres. It is also equipped with a panic alert feature, wherein riders can reach out to the registered number configured with the current location and seek help in case of an emergency. Riders can find, navigate and follow their bikes using smart connectivity. Through its “Find Me” feature, the user can identify and locate their scooter in ignition off mode in a busy parking area.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr Diego Graffi, Managing Director and CEO, Piaggio India said, “We will continue to explore creating premium differentiated products for the youth of the country. With the launch of the new bikes under the Aprilia and Vespa brands, we are only deepening our footprint across the country.” With festivity in the air, Piaggio India has launched the ‘5X Fun Offer’ for the first time on its Vespa and Aprilia range of two-wheelers from September to October. Under the ‘5X Fun Offer’, customers can enjoy free five years mandatory insurance, five years free warranty which includes two years of standard warranty and three years of extended warranty. Additionally, the customers can avail free service for the first year, and two years of ‘On Road Assist’ clubbed with PayTM benefits worth INR 5000 or lucrative payment methods like zero cost EMI or low down-payment of INR 3,999.