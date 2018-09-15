Mahindra Marrazo Accesories

Recently Mahindra launched the Marazzo which was quite a long-awaited car in the Indian market and can be had from between Rs. 11,83,000/- to Rs. 14,89,000/- depending on the choice of trim. We all know how buyers always like to kit up their MUV’s be it through DC or yourself. To entertain such buyers Mahindra has rolled out a list of genuine accessories that can be purchased and installed to pimp your ride even further. Let’s talk about some of these accessories and their utilities.

Exterior

On the exterior, the Marazzo buyers have the option of choosing between two body kits called Executive and Premium body kit. The executive body kit brings a new front bumper skirt, side skirt, rear bumper skirt, and a rear spoiler. This kit also makes this MVP seem lower and overall more hunkered down. The premium body kit, on the other hand, gets front & rear bumper to add-ons, a rear spoiler, side molding on the doors and additional cladding over the wheel arches. It’s also the more subtle approach of the two and mildly reworks the original design.

The Marazzo offers individual exterior accessories like a front bumper hugger, rain visors, integrated roof rails, black roof wraps, mud flaps, side steps and a shark fin antenna (which we would have preferred standard given its design inspiration).

For all the chrome lovers out there here’s a list of accessories available exclusively in chrome. They include the upper & lower grille, inner and outer foglamp bezels, rain visor, ORVMs (which are also available in silver and piano black), chrome covered headlamps & taillamps, rear license plate holder, door handles, rear bumper lip, and the rear door handle.

Interior

Interiors include a choice of seven different seat covers, five-floor mats, scuff plates (both illuminated and non-illuminated), non-slip mats for your storage areas, steering wheel covers and magnetic sunshades. Other comfort accessories include a mobile phone holder, God idols, coat hangers, car perfumes, vacuum cleaners, a trash can, and a memory foam cushions. Mahindra has included a couple of electronic items as part of its list too, such as a screen for rear seat entertainment, speakers and head units by Pioneer, front parking sensors, rear parking camera, logo projection for puddle lamps, fog lamp upgrade kit and a heads-up display.

Prices for all of these accessories are yet to be announced but we’re looking forward to keeping you updated as soon as Mahindra shares the price list with us.