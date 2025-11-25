2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Spotted: What to expect?

The Maruti Brezza has been a favourite in the sub-4 metre SUV segment and now it’s getting ready for a subtle facelift in 2026. Spy shots show the SUV being tested on public roads suggesting that there are small, but meaningful changes that will keep it feeling new without losing the charm buyers love. While the overall design is still known, a few tweaks give it a slightly sharper and modern appeal.
On the outside, the changes are minimal but noticeable:
- The front bumper will get some slight changes and the dual chrome grille inserts can be removed.
- Headlamps, integrated LED DRLs and the side profile are almost the same.
- Alloy wheels have the same size but are blacked out finish giving the SUV a sportier look.
- Roof rails, single pane sunroof, shark fin antenna and body cladding are the same.
Inside the facelift brings the potential for meaningful upgrades:
- A larger 10.1 inch touchscreen might replace the current 7 inch or 9 inch units, which improves infotainment.
- Ventilated seats, driver seat with power, premium audio and TFT instrument cluster could add to the comfort and convenience.
- New ambient lighting options may give the cabin a premium feel.
Safety has also been a focus. The facelift should feature Level 2 ADAS features, which will keep Brezza competitive with rivals. The present model already has six airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, reverse parking sensors, 360deg camera, anti-theft system and even a head-up display. These upgrades ensure that the SUV is practical and safe for use by families and city drivers alike.
Under the hood, nothing changes. The SUV will continue with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.
One exciting addition could be an underbody CNG kit, similar to the one on the Victoris SUV. This setup helps save boot space while keeping the option of CNG fuel.
In short, the 2026 Maruti Brezza facelift has retained what worked in the outgoing model and added small but meaningful improvements. It’s a familiar SUV with a slightly modernised face, some upgraded interiors and additional tech and safety features. For anyone that liked the current Brezza, the face lift manages to make it seem more sophisticated and modern without losing its character or reliability.