Mahindra Bolero Pick up Series Cross 1.5 Lakh Sales Milestone

Being the market leader ever since the launch, the Bolero pick up series of cars have a variety of models on offer. Suiting commercial and personal requirements with this varied model line up, the pickups have been selling in good numbers. Registering a growth of as much as 9%, Mahinda’s pick-up truck range has crossed a domestic sales milestone of 1.5 lakh units. The company sold 1,62,000 vehicles in FY-2019, compared to 1,49,121 vehicles in FY-2018. This is the highest ever annual sales growth for Mahindra’s Pick-up range since its launch.

Speaking on this milestone, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Mahindra has been the market leader in the pickup segment for over a decade. The journey toward achieving this over 1.5 lakh units milestone of Pickups in the fiscal year 2018-19 is a proud moment for us. We are grateful to all our customers for their belief in the brand and for the success of our newly launched Maha Bolero Pickup 1.7T. Today, Mahindra has the widest range in this segment and has set new benchmarks in style, comfort, convenience, technology, and offers best-in-class value and efficiency to our customers”.

The various models that form the Bolero series are

Bolero Maxitruck Plus

A 2-door basic pick up truck but with a large cargo area, makes it an excellent vehicle for commercial use. It comes equipped with the tried and tested, powerful m2DiCR engine with 63 BHP (46.3 kW) power and best-in-class 195 Nm torque.

Bolero Pik-up

The flagship model in the range, the Bolero Pik-up payload capacity of 1,700 kg and the longest cargo deck of 2765mm (9 ft). It uses a 52.2kW Power (70 BHP) and comes with 2WD, 4WD, CBC, & CNG variants.

Bolero Camper

The Bolero Camper is a double cabin Pick up which is powered by the Mahindra DI engine and is available in2WD, 4WD and Gold versions. With the double cabin, it not only is suitable for commercial use but can be used for personal recreation as well. Bolero Campers are popular among infrastructure companies, contractors & builders across the country.

Imperio

The Imperio is a premium pick up with SUV stance and bold road presence. It comes equipped with DI engine with 75bhp (56Kw) power and 220 Nm torque. It comes loaded with creature comforts and is the most premium offering in this series. The Imperio is better-suited for personal use than having it as a commercial vehicle.