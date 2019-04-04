Mahindra XUV300 and Badshah Come Together to Set the Roads on Fire

The new Mahindra XUV300 SUV is a youthful and fun take on the humble sub-4-metre sedan. Launched not too long ago, the XUV300 brings in a sense of freshness in this segment. This SsangYong Tivoli based SUV is on sale in India with prices ranging from INR 7.9 Lakh to INR 11.4 Lakh for the petrol engine and INR 8.49 Lakh to INR 11.99 Lakh for the oil burner. In order to appeal to the younger generation, Mahindra has collaborated with renowned artist Badshah to produce a song featuring this compact SUV. Just like the XUV300, this song too is all about the punch and youth.

The XUV300 is offered in a total of 4 variants, starting from the basic W4 which is followed by the W6, W8 and W8(O). The petrol motor has a capacity of 1.2-litres and is turbocharged to produce 110 hp and 200 Nm of twist. The oil burner is a 1.5-litre motor which churns out 115 hp and 300 Nm torque. Both the engines produce class leading torque figures and come mated with a six-speed stick shift. Customers have a total of six colour options to choose from – Blue, Red, Orange, Black, Silver and White which can be customised with a dual tone finish as well.

The Mahindra XUV300 also brings a huge list of features into this segment of vehicles. No other compact SUV comes with front parking sensors, 7 airbags, dual zone climate control, standard 4 disc brakes, heated ORVMs and a front tyre position indicator. Apart from these, the XUV300 also comes with popular features like keyless entry and go, an electric sunroof, touchscreen infotainment system and the works. With so much to offer and a quite reasonable price point, it is no wonder that this SUV received over 13,000 bookings in the first month of its launch. To know more about this compact SUV, do watch our video review of the car, linked below, which tries to answer all your question regarding the car.