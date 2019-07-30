Honda 2Wheelers Conducts Raids, Seizes Counterfeit Parts Worth INR 49 Lakh

In order to ensure high-quality ownership experience, product reliability and the trust reposed by its customers across India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India conducted a series of enforcement raids against traders and manufacturers dealing in counterfeit Honda parts across the country. With customer safety a top priority, Honda 2Wheelers India created the new Intellectual Property Rights Enforcement (IPR) team led by its international IPR expert in 2017. Since then, the Honda Genuine Parts campaign has aggressively taken steps to initiate and lodge criminal action against such traders, manufacturers and suppliers of counterfeit Honda parts.

In continuation of those efforts, Honda with the help of local Police, undertook 4 successful raid operations in June 2019 in Delhi and Cuttack, including raid against unauthorized service centers; seizing a total of 10,462 counterfeit items including spurious parts, accessories, various counterfeit dies, scooter guard kits, fake packaging machines and label printing machines of estimated Rs. 49 lakh worth. The Delhi Police conducted 2 raids on basis of Honda’s complaint on counterfeit parts and accessories dealers in Bawana Industrial Area and Karol Bagh market areas. In 2 separate raid actions in Cuttack (Odisha), police raided the premises of 2 service centres running under fake Honda brand name at Sector 9 and Chandi road and arrested the owner.

Till date, a total of 15 raids have been successfully conducted across major cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Gandhinagar, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Cuttack and Gadhi Hasaru (Gurgaon). This has led to the seizure of over 94,000 counterfeit spare parts, accessories and other items with estimated worth nearing Rs. 2 crores.

Honda has advised its customers to insist on only Honda Genuine Products easily available at all authorized outlets, service centres and parts distributors across India. All Honda Genuine Parts come with a high-security MRP label. This tamper-proof label can be easily differentiated from a fake with its numerous security-enriched features including an original hologram. Details of how to identify a Honda Genuine Part, are available at https://www.honda2wheelersindia.com/services/how-to-idendify-honda-genuine-parts