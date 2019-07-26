Mahindra’s Bolero Power+ Is Now BS-VI Ready

Today, the tough and rugged Mahindra Bolero Power+ received its BS-VI certification from the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT). Since its launch in 2000, the Bolero has not only been the pioneer in the UV segment but has also served as the trusted workhorse for many families, across the nation. The SUV is also known for its robust built and all-terrain capabilities and has been used by various armed forces, para-military and internal security forces for years. The Mahindra Bolero is the highest sold UV in India and has successfully built a 12 lakh customer base in the past 19 years.

Over the years, Mahindra has continuously upgraded the Bolero, to enhance its product value proposition and make it compatible with all the latest trends and norms. However, the car has always lagged behind in safety features, but now that’s about to change as Mahindra will be launching the BS-VI version of the Bolero early next year, to match up with the new emission and safety norms. Mahindra is also gearing up, along with its suppliers, to implement BS-VI technology across its entire vehicle line-up within the stipulated time frame. In addition to this, Mahindra has announced safety upgrades for its flagship product the Bolero, which now comes equipped with an Airbag and other safety features like an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), a solid SUV build, improved ground clearance, increased angle of approach and departure, front disc brakes, anti-glare IRVM (Inside Rear View Mirror) and a digital immobilizer to comply with the new 2019 safety norms.

Mahindra’s customer-centric approach ensures that its products are updated from time to time, this means that the Bolero Power+, Bolero Plus (9-seater), as well as the Bolero Ambulance will all receive the necessary upgrades. The new safety features that have been added to the Bolero include:

Airbag

A speed alert system to warn the driver when speeding in the range of 80kmph – 120kmph

Driver and Co-Driver Seat belt reminders

Manual override for the central locking system to open the door from inside

Reverse parking sensors

Also Read: BS-VI Compliant Mahindra TUV300 Plus Spied On The Roads Of Chennai

According to Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., “As the first milestone in our BS-VI readiness journey, we are delighted to get the BS-VI certification for the Bolero Power+. The Bolero is one of our highest selling SUVs and has been the first UV (Utility Vehicle) to be certified as BS-VI ready by the ICAT.”