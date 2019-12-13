Mahindra Displays Its Blazo X Range Of Tippers At EXCON 2019 In Bengaluru

Recently, Mahindra Truck and Bus (MTB) displayed the Blazo X range of HCV (Heavy Commercial Vehicle) tippers, at the 10th edition of the EXCON exhibition in Bengaluru. EXCON is the largest International Construction Equipment and Technology Trade Fair in South Asia. Apart from the Blazo X range of HCV Tippers, MTB also displayed its LCV tipper – the Loadking Optimo, which is a compact model suitable for last-mile applications like sand mining and construction.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Sahay, CEO, Mahindra Truck and Bus and Construction Equipment Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said “At Mahindra Truck and Bus (MTB), customer centricity and continuous product innovation have been at the core of our business. Construction is an intense, time-consuming process. Ensuring that our vehicles operate continually for nearly 18 to 20 hours per day is the key to the profitability of our customers.”

Mr Sahay further added, “Given this insight, the Mahindra BLAZO X tippers are designed for higher levels of utilization. Not only that, the BLAZO X 28T tipper comes with guaranteed higher mileage, highest pulling power, rugged aggregates, lowest maintenance and best-in-class cabin. With competitive product superiority, mileage guarantee and a 96% uptime guarantee, the BLAZO X 28 tipper is a game-changing offering”.

In other news, Mahindra’s Truck and Bus division, also known as MTB announced that its Blazo range of trucks has now become the market leader in terms of mileage in the trucking industry within 3 years of its launch. The Blazo range of trucks is currently selling at a premium in comparison to its rivals while maintaining its position with the launch of its latest BS-VI range of products. Apart from that, Mahindra’s Truck and Bus division is also working on simplifying BS-VI for all its customers, by keeping over 80% of the parts unchanged from the BS-IV variants.