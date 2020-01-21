Watch The Mahindra XUV300 Score An Impressive 5-Star Global NCAP Safety Rating

After the Mahindra Marazzo, which scored a 4-star Global NCAP safety rating, the Mahindra XUV300 has added itself to the list of safest cars on sale in India by scoring a 5-Star rating. Based on the Internationally sold Ssangyong Tivoli, the compact SUV also scored the highest points among all 5-Star rated, made in India cars tested so far by Global NCAP. The XUV300 also became the first Indian vehicle to score a 4-Star child safety rating. The official Global NCAP test for the Mahindra XUV300 was conducted in Germany and it has shown the lowest level of intrusion and best side-impact crashworthiness performance of any model tested so far.

The Mahindra XUV300’s safety features include 7 airbags, disc brakes on all 4 wheels, front parking sensors and heated ORVMs. The vehicle offers ABS with EBD as standard across variants and other bits which help it to be one of the safest cars out there is an electronic stability program with dynamic steering torque, hydraulic brake assist, roll-over mitigation and traction control, together with hill start assist. The car also offers front and rear fog lamps, ISOFIX child seat mounts, tyre pressure & temperature monitoring system, and a seat belt reminder for all seats.

After the Tata Nexon and the Tata Altrox, the XUV300 has become the third India-made product to achieve this rating after the tests. To perform these tests, Global NCAP chooses the entry-level version of each model. According to the test results, the XUV300’s structure and footwell area were rated as stable after the impact. Head and neck protection for adult occupants was good. Chest protection for a passenger was good and driver chest protection was adequate. Femur and knees showed good protection as well. Global NCAP tested the side impact protection of the XUV300 under UN95 regulation and the car comfortably passed the requirements when tested on either passenger or driver side.

Child occupant protection showed good protection for the 18-month-old dummy with the child restraint seat (CRS) installed rearward facing and using the standard ISOFIX anchorages and a support leg. The 3-year-old CRS was installed forward-facing using the ISOFIX anchorages as well as a top tether and offered fair protection to the dummy. The XUV300 offers the possibility of disconnecting the passenger airbag in case of the need to use a rearward-facing CRS in the passenger seat.

Commenting on this achievement, Rajan Wadhera, President-Automotive, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “This is a proud moment for Mahindra as the 5-Star rating reiterates our unstinted commitment towards safety. Today’s conscious buyers rate safety as a top priority while making their purchase decision and we have designed the XUV300 to be one of the safest vehicles in India. I am sure that this recognition will further spur us as well as the Indian automotive industry to achieve similar safety standards for the entire range of vehicles on Indian roads.”