VinFast’s Epic India Launch: Smart Tech, Sustainable Future

Quick Overview
- VinFast to officially debut in India tomorrow with the VF6 and VF7 SUVs.
- $2 billion investment planned, Tamil Nadu facility to target 150,000 EVs annually.
- Local manufacturing, battery recycling, and charging partnerships lined up for India.
Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast will mark its official entry into India tomorrow with the unveiling of its VF6 and VF7 electric SUVs. The company has confirmed a $2 billion investment, with $500 million allocated in the first phase, to establish large-scale operations in Tamil Nadu.
A Global EV Brand Arrives in India
Founded in 2017, VinFast has grown into a leading EV player, with facilities in Vietnam, the US, and Indonesia. It is a signatory to COP26’s zero-emission pledge and The Climate Pledge, underscoring its global sustainability commitments.
For India, the brand has set up a 400-acre manufacturing plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, which began operations in August 2025. The plant is designed for high automation and aims to produce 150,000 EVs annually. This mirrors VinFast’s Hai Phong facility in Vietnam, a benchmark site with 90% automation and capacity for 300,000 vehicles a year.
Jobs, Localisation, and Green Ecosystem
The Tamil Nadu project is expected to generate 3,000–3,500 direct jobs and many more indirectly through local suppliers. VinFast has also partnered with BatX Energies for battery recycling, and with RoadGrid and myTVS for a pan-India charging network. A strong focus on localisation and reduced emissions aligns the brand’s strategy with India’s broader net-zero goals.
VF6 and VF7: What to Expect
VinFast will bring its first models for India—the VF6 compact SUV and VF7 mid-size SUV—at the launch tomorrow.
- VF6: Equipped with a 59.6 kWh battery, delivering 201 hp and 310 Nm, with a claimed 399 km range. Features include a 12.9-inch touchscreen, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof, and Level 2 ADAS.
- VF7: A larger SUV with a 75.3 kWh battery and up to 354 hp in AWD, offering 431 km range. Highlights include a digital cockpit, premium interiors, and 0-100 km/h acceleration in under 6 seconds.
Both SUVs are expected to come with a 10-year warranty, adding long-term assurance for buyers. Pricing details will be revealed at the launch.
Setting the Stage for India’s EV Push
VinFast’s entry marks a major boost for India’s electric mobility roadmap. Beyond domestic sales, the Tamil Nadu plant is expected to serve as an export hub for South Asia and beyond, positioning the state as a regional EV powerhouse.
As one of the few electric-only automakers setting up large-scale operations in the country, VinFast’s debut could accelerate EV adoption while creating jobs and advancing India’s green economy.