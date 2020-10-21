Mahinda Scorpio Sting Trademarked in India

Mahindra recently introduced Android Auto and Car Play in the top-end variants of its popular SUV Scorpio. The Scorpio is one of the top-selling cars from the carmaker and has been carrying the same design language since the time it was first introduced. It still looks butch but a little dated as compared to its rivals. To give you an idea, the Scorpio hasn’t gone through a generational change, ever since it came into existence. But Mahindra has now finally decided to upgrade the Scorpio.

More details

The test mules have already been spied on multiple occasions in the past but they were completely covered in heavy camouflage.

Expected changes

New developments have surfaced regarding the upcoming new-gen Scorpio. According to a newly leaked document, Mahindra has filed a trademark application for the ‘Scorpio Sting’ name, which is possibly what the next-gen model of the SUV will be called. Expected the updated Scorpio to arrive sometime in 2021. Its rivals are loaded with features and look more radical as compared to this rugged SUV. We can expect Mahindra to retain its rugged appeal while adding a tinge of modern-ness in its design. We can also expect the interiors to make use of more premium materials as compared to the outgoing model. Powering the next-gen Scorpio will likely be a 2.0-litre turbo petrol as well as a 2.0-litre diesel engine, which will be offered with both manual and automatic transmission options.

In April this year, BS6 variants of the Mahindra Scorpio were introduced at a starting price of INR 11.98 lakh. The Scorpio now retails in 4 variants – S5, S7, S9, and S11. The homegrown UV specialists have discontinued three trims in the Scorpio namely the S3, S7 and S11 all-wheel-drive. The 2020 Scorpio is powered by a single 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine in the higher state of tune. The turbocharged oil burner produces a peak power output of 140 HP and a maximum torque of 320 Nm. The transmission duties on this mill are performed by a 6-speed MT. Earlier, the Scorpio was offered with 2 other engine options as well. In order to comply with BS6 norms, the 2.2 mHawk engine has been given a selective catalytic reduction system with a dedicated urea tank, along with a diesel particulate filter.

On the outside, the 2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 comes with an imposing front grille with chrome inserts, projector headlamps with LED eyebrows, stylish fog lamps, 17-inch muscular alloy wheels, ORVMs with side turn indicators, redesigned tailgate with chrome applique, sleek red lens LED taillights and much more. The BS6 Scorpio SUV is offered in four exterior shades – Pearl White, Napoli Black, Molten Red and Silver.

The updated Scorpio might get launched in 2021 but Mahindra is currently enjoying the success of the all-new Thar. The carmaker recently announced that the All-New Thar has now achieved the 15,000 bookings mark since its launch on October 2, 2020. As per the carmaker, 57% of all buyers of the All-New Thar are first-time car buyers and a significantly large share of all bookings are for the Automatic variants.