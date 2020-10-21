Renault India Announces Exclusive Offers For Government Employees

With the festive season at our doorstep, the demand for personal transport is at its peak. The increase in demand for a personal vehicle is majorly credited to the ongoing pandemic and social distancing norms associated with it. After a continuous downfall, the automobile sector is finally en route to recovery. To give a boost to this demand, a lot of automobile manufacturers are offering several discounts and offers.

For Indian government employees, Renault India has announced exciting offers across the range and exclusive additional offers for public sector employees, central & state government employees, including doctors & teachers.

These offers include special additional offers worth up to Rs 22,000. Interestingly, these special benefits will be offered in addition to the attractive festive offers already rolled out across Renault’s range of cars. These benefits include- benefits worth up to Rs 70,000 on Renault Duster, which includes Rs 25,000 cash discount, Rs 20,000 exchange benefits, and Rs 20,000 as a loyalty bonus. The Renault KWID is also offered with benefits of up to Rs 40,000, which includes loyalty and exchange bonus. Lastly, Renault Triber is also offered with benefits of up to Rs 30,000, which includes exchange and loyalty discounts.

Renault India also offers a wide range of products for Defence (CSD) and Police (CPC) servicemen, through respective canteen stores across the country. The schemes rolled out are in line with the actions taken by the Government of India, by introducing a leave travel concession (LTC) cash voucher, for the Government employees.

In a bid to strengthen its market share in India, Renault India has recently taken a lot of initiatives towards Indian customers. Be it the launch of the new Triber AMT variant, Kwid 1.0L RXL & Neotech Edition, or the new Duster Turbo Petrol range. All these initiatives have definitely helped Renault, to further strengthen its position in India, and these additional exclusive offers make the range even more attractive for the Government employees.

Renault has also announced attractive finance offers to make the purchase easier. These include a special rate of interest at 3.99% on Kwid and Triber. Also, on the newly launched Duster 1.3-litre turbo-petrol, Renault has announced loyalty benefits worth up to Rs 20,000 and an easy-care package of 3 years or 50,000 km, whichever is earlier.