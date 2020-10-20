All-New Mahindra Thar Vs Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Specs Comparison

The 2020 Mahindra Thar was revealed on Independence Day. Since then, the SUV has achieved more than 15,000 bookings, along with a huge fan base. The new Thar comes as a well-balanced package of modern tech and rugged off-roading characteristics. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny Sierra has been spotted testing, suggesting its arrival in India by early 2021. The Jimny is said to go on sale in India in a 5-door form, however, given the surging popularity of the new Thar, it could also arrive in a three-door form as Maruti’s lifestyle product.

The Jimny will be positioned to cater to the market of the presently discontinued Maruti Suzuki Gypsy. Interestingly, the Maruti Gypsy was actually based on the second-gen of the Jimny. This clearly makes it a rival against the 2020 Mahindra Thar. Here’s a spec comparison to find out which one out of the duo, for now, performs the best on paper.

Design:

An original full-sized SUV is never expected to be aerodynamic. The Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny, both are equally boxy, beefy, and muscular. While looks are subjective, we can clearly notice that the Mahindra Thar looks similar to the Jeep Wrangler, while the Jimny is often called as a baby Gelandewagen. The way we see it though, there’s nothing wrong with that.

Power and Performance:

The official performance figures for the Maruti Suzuki Jimny are yet to be announced but we expect the engine to be smaller and less powerful compared to the Mahindra Thar. Also, Maruti Suzuki has dropped the diesel engine, which means that the Jimny will only be available with a petrol mill.

The Mahindra Thar comes with a new 2.0-litre ‘mStallion’ petrol engine that gets a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard and also the option of a 6-speed automatic. It’s capable of producing 152bhp of power and 320Nm of torque. Also available as an option is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as well a 6-speed torque converter automatic, producing 132bhp of power and 300Nm of torque. A part-time four-wheel-drive system will, of course, come as standard with both, the petrol and the diesel versions, as will a manual-shift transfer case.