TVS Motor Company Showcases Product Range For 2020 Festive Season

Ahead of this festive season, TVS Motor Company has revealed various exciting schemes for their portfolio of two-wheelers. The manufacturer has showcased a list of all schemes, latest colors, new refreshes, and updated pricing across its product range. Here is a detailed view of TVS Motor’s updated product range for festive season 2020: Racing Centric: The TVS Apache had recently recorded its 4 million global sales milestone. TVS began its transition to the BS-VI range with the Apache RTR series in November 2019, followed by the TVS Apache RR 310 early this year. The new TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle boasts of superior race technology features like Ride-by-Wire technology, a state-of-art UI /UX designed interactive 5’’ Vertical TFT Multi-Information Race Computer with Control Cubes, Bluetooth Enabled SmartXConnect and four ride modes namely – Urban, Rain, Sport, and Track. The motorcycle also comes with a reverse Inclined DOHC (Double Over Head Cam) Liquid-cooled Engine with additional oil cooling technology mated to a 6-Speed Gear Box, RT-Slipper Clutch, Bi-LED Twin Projector Head Lamps, and Michelin Road 5tyres and is enabled with the Race Tuned-Fuel injection ‘RT-Fi’ technology. TVS is offering an all India- Low Rate of Interest, at 7.7%, along with a low EMI option of Rs 5,000, and pre-approved loans. Here’s the price structure for the Apache series: Model Price Color TVS Apache RTR 160 Rs 1,00,550(drum), Rs 1,03,550(Disc) Pearl White, Gloss Black, Gloss Red, Matte Red, Matte Blue, Titanium Grey TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Rs 1,05,500(Drum), Rs 1,08,550(Disc) Racing Red, Racing Blue, Racing Black TVS Apache RTR 180 Rs 1,06,500 Pearl White, Gloss Black, Matte Blue, Titanium Grey TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Rs 1,30,050(dual channel),Rs 1,25,000(single channel) Gloss Black & Pearl White TVS Apache RR 310 RS 2,48,000 Racing Red, Titanium Black

Scooter Range:

The most popular scooter from TVS is Jupiter. It is an ideal companion for the whole family and a perfect addition to the household. TVS Jupiter comes equipped with Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology, providing enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and fuel economy. The scooter now delivers 15% better mileage and comes in four variants – TVS Jupiter, ZX Drum, ZX Disc & Classic Edition. TVS Jupiter and its variants come with a host of features like an LED headlamp, all-in-one lock, i-TOUCH Start, external fuel fill, malfunction indicator lamp, enhanced storage space of 21 liters, mobile charging facility with a front cubby space to enhance your overall riding experience.

On the other hand, TVS NTORQ 125, is India’s first scooter with Bluetooth connectivity, that is based on the TVS Racing pedigree and comes with the state-of-the-art CVTi-REVV 3-Valve engine. The scooter, which is targeted at Gen Z, boasts of an exclusive technology platform – TVS SmartXonnect, making it India’s first connected scooter paired to a mobile application.