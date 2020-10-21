TVS Motor Company Showcases Product Range For 2020 Festive Season
Ahead of this festive season, TVS Motor Company has revealed various exciting schemes for their portfolio of two-wheelers. The manufacturer has showcased a list of all schemes, latest colors, new refreshes, and updated pricing across its product range. Here is a detailed view of TVS Motor’s updated product range for festive season 2020:
Racing Centric:
The TVS Apache had recently recorded its 4 million global sales milestone. TVS began its transition to the BS-VI range with the Apache RTR series in November 2019, followed by the TVS Apache RR 310 early this year. The new TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle boasts of superior race technology features like Ride-by-Wire technology, a state-of-art UI /UX designed interactive 5’’ Vertical TFT Multi-Information Race Computer with Control Cubes, Bluetooth Enabled SmartXConnect and four ride modes namely – Urban, Rain, Sport, and Track. The motorcycle also comes with a reverse Inclined DOHC (Double Over Head Cam) Liquid-cooled Engine with additional oil cooling technology mated to a 6-Speed Gear Box, RT-Slipper Clutch, Bi-LED Twin Projector Head Lamps, and Michelin Road 5tyres and is enabled with the Race Tuned-Fuel injection ‘RT-Fi’ technology.
TVS is offering an all India- Low Rate of Interest, at 7.7%, along with a low EMI option of Rs 5,000, and pre-approved loans. Here’s the price structure for the Apache series:
|Model
|Price
|Color
|TVS Apache RTR 160
|Rs 1,00,550(drum), Rs 1,03,550(Disc)
|Pearl White, Gloss Black, Gloss Red, Matte Red, Matte Blue, Titanium Grey
|TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
|Rs 1,05,500(Drum), Rs 1,08,550(Disc)
|Racing Red, Racing Blue, Racing Black
|TVS Apache RTR 180
|Rs 1,06,500
|Pearl White, Gloss Black, Matte Blue, Titanium Grey
|TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
|Rs 1,30,050(dual channel),Rs 1,25,000(single channel)
|Gloss Black & Pearl White
|TVS Apache RR 310
|RS 2,48,000
|Racing Red, Titanium Black
Scooter Range:
The most popular scooter from TVS is Jupiter. It is an ideal companion for the whole family and a perfect addition to the household. TVS Jupiter comes equipped with Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology, providing enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and fuel economy. The scooter now delivers 15% better mileage and comes in four variants – TVS Jupiter, ZX Drum, ZX Disc & Classic Edition. TVS Jupiter and its variants come with a host of features like an LED headlamp, all-in-one lock, i-TOUCH Start, external fuel fill, malfunction indicator lamp, enhanced storage space of 21 liters, mobile charging facility with a front cubby space to enhance your overall riding experience.
On the other hand, TVS NTORQ 125, is India’s first scooter with Bluetooth connectivity, that is based on the TVS Racing pedigree and comes with the state-of-the-art CVTi-REVV 3-Valve engine. The scooter, which is targeted at Gen Z, boasts of an exclusive technology platform – TVS SmartXonnect, making it India’s first connected scooter paired to a mobile application.
|Model
|Price
|Color
|TVS Jupiter
|Rs 63,852
|Titanium Grey, Walnut Brown, Matte Silver, Matte Blue, Volcano Red, Midnight Black, Mystic Gold, Pristine White
|TVS Jupiter ZX
|Rs 66,077, Rs 69,577(Disc)
|Starlight Blue, Royal Wine, Matte Starlight blue
|TVS Jupiter Classic
|Rs 70,802
|Autumn Brown, Sunlight Ivory, Indiblue
|TVS Ntorq 125
|Rs 68,885(Drum), Rs 72,885(Disc)
|Metallic Red, Metallic Blue, Top Frost, Matte Red
|TVS Ntorq Race Edition
|Rs 75,365
|Red & Black, Yellow & Black
|TVS Ntorq SuperSquad Edition
|Rs 77,865
|Invincible Red, Stealth Black, Combat Blue
TVS Zest 110 equipped with Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology, ensures a long-lasting, trouble-free, and comfortable ride experience for customers and provides better mileage and performance. The scooter comes with best-in-class under-seat storage of 19 litres, LED Tail Lamps, Front DRL, and Twilight lamps.
TVS Scooty Pep+ is also India’s No.1 economical scooter. The scooter comes with Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology which ensures a long-lasting, trouble-free, and comfortable ride experience for customers with better mileage and performance. It comes with best-in-class ground reachability and telescopic suspension that makes bumpy rides comfortable. TVS Scooty Pep+ promises an ultimate peppy comfort ride featuring user-friendly features like under-seat storage hooks, Daytime Running Light (DRL), and an open glove box. It also boasts of TVS’s patented ‘Eazy’ center stand technology which reduces the effort to put the vehicle on the center stand by 30%.
How can we forget the electric front, the TVS iQube Electric is TVS Motor Company’s first connected electric two-wheeler that delivers an unmatched riding experience, reduced cost of running, ease of running, and enhanced sustainability. The TVS iQube comes equipped with the latest SmartXConnect technology, and advanced features like geofencing, live charging status, ride statistics, Q-Parkassist and is supported with a dedicated, secure, and smart RFID-security enabled home charging solution SmartXHome that has Bluetooth connectivity for easy usage and tracking.
|Model
|Price
|Color
|TVS Scooty Pep+
|Rs 53,854, Rs 55,204(Matte series)
|Frosted Black, Nero Blue, Revving Red & Glittery Gold, Matte Series – Coral Matte, Aqua Matte
|TVS Zest 110
|Rs 60,325(Himalayan High), Rs 61,825(Matte series)
|Red, Blue, Purple, Black, Yellow
|TVS iQube Electric
|Rs 1,15,000(plus charging costs)
|White
City Commuters:
The TVS StaR city+ comes with Ecothrust Fuel injection (ET-Fi) technology which enhances fuel efficiency by 15%, ensures better stability, and enhanced engine smoothness. With over three million customers, TVS StaR city+ has a loyal and proud customer base in the evolving entry-level commuter motorcycle segment. The TVS StaR city+ BS-VI boasts of the sporty LED headlamp with the metallic bezel which is a first-in-segment feature. While adding to the style quotient, from a functional perspective, the headlamp enhances brightness with lower power consumption thus making it more energy-efficient.
On the other hand, TVS Sport is ‘Bharat ka mileage champion’ and proud record holder of India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for ‘Highest on-road fuel-efficiency’ – two times in a row (2019 & 2020). The motorcycle comes with Ecothrust Fuel Injection (ET-Fi) technology – which boasts of 15% enhanced fuel efficiency. It gets an all gear electric start, refreshed graphics, premium 3D Logo, sporty headlamp, and first-in-segment stylish day-time running light (DRL).
|Model
|Price
|Color
|TVS StaR city+
|Rs 63,995(mono-tone), Rs 64,495(dual-tone)
|Black Silver, Black Red, Black Blue, Red Black, Grey Black, White Black
|TVS Sport
|Rs 54,850
|Black Red, Black Blue, Mercury Grey, White Red, White Purple, Volcano Red
|TVS Radeon
|Rs 59,943(Drum), Rs 63,442(Drum), Rs 66,443(Disc)
|Chrome Black, Chrome Brown, Chrome Purple, Royal Purple, Pearl White, Golden Beige, Metal Black, Titanium Grey, Volcano Red, Regal Blue
|TVS XL100
|Rs 39,990(comfort), Rs 48,029(heavy-duty)
|Cool Mint Blue, Luster Gold, Sparkling Silver, Green, Red, Blue, Black, Mineral Purple, Dual Tone color: Black & Red, Black &
Grey