2025 Renault Kiger Facelift First Drive Review: Sharper, Smarter, and Still Value-Packed

Introduction
The Renault Kiger has always been a value-driven compact SUV, and with this 2025 facelift, it arrives with just the right updates where it mattered most. We got behind the wheel of the turbo-petrol variant to see how much of a difference these changes make, and whether the Kiger still delivers on its promise of being one of the most fun-to-drive yet practical options in its segment.
Exterior Changes That Matter
The first thing you notice is the sharper face — slimmer grille with a bold chrome strip, new Renault logo, and sportier bumper design. The tri-pod LED headlamp setup, now paired with LED fog lamps, really lifts its road presence. The turbo variants even get red brake calipers and fresh 16-inch alloys, adding a sporty edge. The rear too looks cleaner, thanks to sleeker LED tail-lamps, new badging, and a dual-tone bumper.
Inside the Cabin
Step inside, and the changes feel more comfort-oriented. The new cool-grey upholstery with contrast yellow stitching looks fresh, while ventilated front seats are a big win for Indian summers. Renault has retained the 8-inch infotainment and digital cluster, but now adds thoughtful features like a 360° camera, auto headlamps, and rain-sensing wipers — features you usually don’t expect at this price point.
On the Road
The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (100 PS, 160 Nm) continues to be the sweet spot. Paired with the CVT, the D-Step tuning reduces the typical CVT rubber-band effect, making acceleration smoother and more engaging. The Kiger feels agile in city runs, stable on quick corners, and handles inclines without breaking a sweat. Suspension remains well-tuned for mixed Indian conditions, offering comfort without losing out on drivability.
Conclusion
Renault hasn’t reinvented the Kiger, and that works in its favor. The updates are smart—sharper styling, added comfort, and features that punch above its price tag. With prices ranging from ₹6.29 lakh to ₹11.29 lakh, the facelifted Kiger continues to be one of the most value-packed compact SUVs on the market.
Would you actually pick this over the Altroz, Baleno, or even the i20?