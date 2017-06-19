Made in India Jeep Compass Nationwide Pre-booking Opens Online

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India announced the opening of pre-bookings for its Made in India Jeep Compass. To pre-book the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), interested customers can either log in to the company’s official website or visit the nearest FCA or Jeep-exclusive showroom and place a pre-booking amount of INR 50,000.

The Jeep Compass, manufactured locally at FCA’s joint-venture facility in Ranjangaon, near Pune will be available in three trims – Sport, Longitude and the Limited (top-of-the-line). Customers will have a choice of five colours Minimal Grey, Exotica Red, Hydro Blue, Vocal White and Hip Hop Black as well as options in 4×2 and 4×4. The Made-in-India Jeep Compass is being manufactured in 50 different trim, powertrain, transmission and colour combinations.

Check out the full brochure of the Jeep Compass here

The Jeep Compass is being offered with two powertrain options – the 160+ HP, 250 Nm Multi-air petrol and the 170+ HP, 350 Nm, Diesel. The SUV will also come with options of the 6-speed manual transmission (Petrol and Diesel) and the 7-speed Dual Dry Clutch Technology Automatic or DDCT (Petrol). The Jeep Compass 4×4 will be equipped with Jeep Active Drive and Selec-Terrain Traction Management System, Driveline Disconnect Technology, Electric Parking Brake, Frequency Selective Damping (FSD).

Safety features will include Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Dynamic Steering Torque (DST), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Adaptive Brake Lights, Panic Brake Assist and many more as standard across the range. The Compass Limited 4×4 will be equipped with six airbags with dual stage passenger airbags.