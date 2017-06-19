Home News Made in India Jeep Compass Nationwide Pre-booking Opens Online
Made in India Jeep Compass Nationwide Pre-booking Opens Online

By Suvil SusvirkarJune 19, 2017

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India announced the opening of pre-bookings for its Made in India Jeep Compass. To pre-book the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), interested customers can either log in to the company’s official website or visit the nearest FCA or Jeep-exclusive showroom and place a pre-booking amount of INR 50,000.

June 19, 2017-Jeep-Compass-600x401.jpg

The Jeep Compass, manufactured locally at FCA’s joint-venture facility in Ranjangaon, near Pune will be available in three trims – Sport, Longitude and the Limited (top-of-the-line). Customers will have a choice of five colours Minimal Grey, Exotica Red, Hydro Blue, Vocal White and Hip Hop Black as well as options in 4×2 and 4×4. The Made-in-India Jeep Compass is being manufactured in 50 different trim, powertrain, transmission and colour combinations.

Check out the full brochure of the Jeep Compass here

June 19, 2017-Jeep-Compass-India-14-600x450.jpg

The Jeep Compass is being offered with two powertrain options – the 160+ HP, 250 Nm Multi-air petrol and the 170+ HP, 350 Nm, Diesel. The SUV will also come with options of the 6-speed manual transmission (Petrol and Diesel) and the 7-speed Dual Dry Clutch Technology Automatic or DDCT (Petrol). The Jeep Compass 4×4 will be equipped with Jeep Active Drive and Selec-Terrain Traction Management System, Driveline Disconnect Technology, Electric Parking Brake, Frequency Selective Damping (FSD).

June 19, 2017-Jeep-Compass-India-20-600x450.jpg

Safety features will include Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Dynamic Steering Torque (DST), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Adaptive Brake Lights, Panic Brake Assist and many more as standard across the range. The Compass Limited 4×4 will be equipped with six airbags with dual stage passenger airbags.

