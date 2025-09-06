VinFast VF7 and VF6 Launched in India: Premium EVs With a Strong Ecosystem

Overview
- Aggressive Pricing: VF6 starts at ₹16.49 lakh, VF7 at ₹20.89 lakh, making them segment game-changers.
- Feature-Packed SUVs: Panoramic glass roofs, 12.9-inch infotainment, ventilated seats, and ADAS across both models.
- Range & Performance: VF6 offers up to 480 km WLTP, VF7 up to 450 km with dual-motor AWD performance.
- Ownership Promise: Up to 10-year/2 lakh km battery warranty, free charging till 2028, and 3 years of free maintenance.
Introduction
September 6, 2025, marks a new dawn in India’s EV story as Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast has officially launched its first two SUVs here—the VF6 and VF7. What makes this debut special isn’t just the arrival of two new EVs, but the fact that VinFast has combined premium design, accessible pricing, and a robust ownership ecosystem to instantly grab attention.
With production and assembly rooted in Tamil Nadu and a strong dealer-service network spread across 27 cities, VinFast isn’t here for a soft entry—it’s here to establish a long-term foothold.
The Flagship: VF7 Brings Premium at Accessible Pricing
The VF7 headlines VinFast’s India portfolio, positioned as the brand’s flagship SUV.
- Price Range: ₹20.89 lakh to ₹25.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
- Variants:
- Earth FWD – ₹20.89 lakh
- Wind FWD – ₹23.49 lakh
- Wind Infinity FWD – ₹23.99 lakh
- Sky AWD – ₹24.99 lakh
- Sky Infinity AWD – ₹25.49 lakh
Performance & Battery
- 70.8 kWh LFP battery with CCS2 AC/DC fast charging support.
- Power options: 204 hp FWD (310 Nm) and 350 hp AWD (500 Nm).
- WLTP Range: 450 km (FWD) and 431 km (AWD).
Design Highlights
- Signature ‘V Face’ LED DRLs with LED headlamps.
- 19-inch alloy wheels (India-specific).
- Raised ground clearance to 190 mm for local road conditions.
- Slim rear windscreen with vertical LED tail-lamps.
Interior & Features
- 12.9-inch touchscreen, wireless charger, ventilated front seats.
- Panoramic fixed glass roof, dual-zone climate control.
- Minimalist cabin with head-up display replacing a traditional driver’s cluster.
- Safety: 7 airbags standard, Level 2 ADAS, radar-based autonomous features.
Ownership perks include a 10-year/2 lakh km battery warranty, free charging till July 2028, and 3 years of free maintenance, further sweetening the deal.
The Smart Contender: VF6 Targets Mass Premium Segment
While the VF7 aims high, the VF6 focuses on the hotly contested midsize SUV segment.
- Price Range: ₹16.49 lakh to ₹18.29 lakh (ex-showroom).
- Variants:
- Earth – ₹16.49 lakh
- Wind – ₹17.79 lakh
- Wind Infinity – ₹18.29 lakh
Performance & Battery
- 59.6 kWh battery with WLTP range up to 480 km.
- Single-motor setup producing 204 hp and 310 Nm.
- 0–100 km/h in 8.9 seconds.
- Charging: supports 3.3 kW & 7.2 kW AC, plus DC fast charging.
Design & Dimensions
- Length: 4,241 mm | Width: 1,834 mm | Height: 1,580 mm.
- 18-inch alloy wheels and full-width LED DRLs front and rear.
- Distinctively sculpted bodywork with EV-centric design cues.
Interior & Features
- Clean cabin design with minimal buttons.
- 12.9-inch infotainment, head-up display, panoramic glass roof.
- Ventilated front seats, vegan leather upholstery, wireless Android Auto/CarPlay.
- Safety: 7 airbags, Level 2 ADAS, auto park assist, 360-degree camera.
The VF6 comes with a 7-year/2 lakh km vehicle warranty and the same 10-year/2 lakh km battery coverage as the VF7.
A Complete EV Ecosystem for India
VinFast isn’t just launching cars—it’s building an ecosystem of trust and convenience.
- 35 Showrooms, 26 Workshops, and 240 Extended Service Centres ensure accessibility beyond just metro cities.
- Presence across 27 major Indian cities underlines a strong foundation right from day one.
- Partnerships with RoadGrid and other firms extend support in financing, digital services, charging infrastructure, and battery recycling.
- Strong focus on after-sales care makes ownership seamless for Indian buyers.
Made-in-India Manufacturing, Global Standards
Local manufacturing is at the heart of VinFast’s India strategy. The company has chosen Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, as its production hub—perfectly located near a major port for both domestic distribution and exports.
- Manufacturing here will be aligned with global quality standards.
- The facility supports VinFast’s ambition to scale production and tap into India as a manufacturing and export powerhouse.
A Global Player With Local Commitment
VinFast comes to India with rich global experience, having already established itself in the US, Canada, Europe, the Philippines, Indonesia, and the Middle East. In Vietnam, it’s the leading EV manufacturer and a symbol of innovation.
Backed by parent company Vingroup JSC, VinFast is listed on NASDAQ (VFS) and offers a wide product portfolio that spans SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses. The India entry is a natural progression of its ambition to make EVs accessible for everyone, everywhere.
Conclusion
The unveiling of the VF 6 and VF 7 is not just another product launch—it’s a holistic EV strategy being set in motion. With thoughtfully designed SUVs, a strong service and dealer network, local manufacturing in Tamil Nadu, and global expertise, VinFast is setting itself apart as more than just another automaker.
For Indian families, this means access to premium EVs tailored to their needs. For the industry, it’s another sign that India is at the center of the world’s electric future. And for VinFast, it’s the beginning of a long and committed journey on Indian roads.
