Renault India Celebrates Onam with 300+ Deliveries, Triber Leads the Festive Charge

Overview: Four Key Highlights
- Renault India delivers 300+ cars during Onam celebrations in Kerala.
- Over 180 units of the All-New Renault Triber handed over to customers.
- Triber impresses with 35 new features, best-in-class modular seating, and segment-first safety tech.
- Festive demand supported by Renault’s 24-dealer network across Kerala.
Introduction
Onam in Kerala isn’t just about festivities, traditions, and cultural pride—it’s also one of the most significant times for new car purchases. This year, Renault India made the occasion even more special by delivering more than 300 cars across the state, including a record 180+ units of its All-New Triber. The response reflects how Renault has struck a chord with customers who value practicality, safety, and modern design—all wrapped into an affordable family car.
Festive Deliveries That Made Headlines
Renault’s strong Onam performance is proof of its rising popularity in India’s southern market. With 100+ Triber deliveries in just 10 days, it’s clear that families in Kerala see the Triber as more than just a car—it’s a smart lifestyle companion.
- 300+ customer deliveries during Onam in Kerala.
- 180+ Tribers alone highlight its high demand.
- 24-dealer network ensured smooth deliveries on auspicious days.
This success also marks a milestone for Renault’s ‘Renault. Rethink.’ strategy in India, which focuses on fresh design, customer-centric innovation, and modularity.
The All-New Renault Triber – What’s New?
1. Space & Modularity Redefined
One of the biggest reasons behind the Triber’s popularity is its unmatched flexibility. Renault has designed it to adapt to the needs of Indian families, whether it’s a short city commute, a long road trip, or simply carrying extra luggage.
- 5, 6, or 7-seater seating options with Easy-Fix 3rd row seats.
- 625-litre boot space when in 5-seater mode, segment-leading.
- Smart modularity ensures the car can be tailored to multiple lifestyles.
2. Bold New Design for a Fresh Identity
The new Triber doesn’t just perform well—it looks the part too. Renault has given it a completely redesigned fascia that feels premium and modern.
- New bold grille & sculpted hood add stronger road presence.
- LED projector headlamps with DRLs improve safety and appeal.
- LED fog lamps ensure visibility in tricky weather.
- New Renault logo brings it in line with the brand’s global identity.
The result is a car that blends practicality with style, making it stand out on Kerala’s busy roads.
3. Safety Takes Centre Stage
For Indian families, safety is just as important as space and comfort. Renault has equipped the Triber with 21 standard safety features, setting a new benchmark in the segment.
- 6 airbags – best-in-class protection.
- ESP (Electronic Stability Program) for control on slippery surfaces.
- TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) for safer long drives.
- EBD with Brake Assist for better braking performance.
- Front Parking Sensors – a first in its segment.
This package shows Renault’s commitment to offering global safety standards at an accessible price.
4. Variants & Value Proposition
To cater to a wide audience, the new Triber is offered in four trims:
- Authentic – well-equipped entry option.
- Evolution – adds more comfort features.
- Techno – balances modern tech and affordability.
- Emotion – top-spec with premium features.
Priced from ₹6.29 lakh (ex-showroom), it delivers excellent value while appealing to both first-time car buyers and upgrade seekers.
Conclusion
Onam in Kerala just got brighter! Renault India delivered 300+ All-New Tribers this festive season, led by the star performer that’s flexible, stylish, safe, and affordable. Built for Indian families, the Triber makes every celebration easy and joyful with strong dealer support. More than just a car, it’s Renault redefining what a family ride should be.