LIST: Top-Selling Scooters Of April 2019

Since the past 10 years, the Honda Activa has been the best-selling scooter in India and according to recent sales reports, the leader remains untouched, as the Activa has now sold 4 times as much than the 2nd placed TVS Jupiter, in April 2019. The rest of the scooters have also shown a fair amount of improvement in sales, but unfortunately, they couldn’t match up to India’s oldest and most loved Scooter. Let’s have a look at all the scooters which have made it to the top-10 list of April 2019, in terms of sales:

Honda Activa

Despite a sharp drop in sales, the Activa continues its legacy of being India’s number one scooter by selling over 2,10,961 units in the month of April.

Sales in April 2018: 3,39,878

Sales In April 2019: 2,10,961

Growth: (-38%)

TVS Jupiter

Jupiter is TVS’ best-selling scooter and it has proved its worth every time. Despite a slight decrease in sales, the TVS Jupiter has managed to sell over 54,984 units in April 2019.

Sales in April 2018: 56,599

Sales In April 2019: 54,984

Growth: (-3%)

Suzuki Access

The Access 125 is one of the oldest scooters in Suzuki’s Indian lineup, yet it has sold over 48,463 units in April 2019, which is about 12% more than April 2018.

Sales in April 2018: 43,354

Sales In April 2019: 48,463

Growth: (12%)

Honda Dio

The Honda Dio recently crossed the 30 lakh sales milestone and proved that it is one of the most popular scooters among millennials. The Dio sold over 46,501 units in April this year, which is around 13% more compared to the sales in April, last year.

Sales in April 2018: 41,282

Sales In April 2019: 46,501

Growth: (13%)

TVS NTorq

The NTorq is TVS’ latest entrant in the market, yet it has managed to capture the public’s attention and reach the top-10 list in such a short span of time. The NTorq has sold about 20,684 units in April 2019, which is almost 70% more when compared to the sales figure of April 2018.

Sales in April 2018: 12,145

Sales In April 2019: 20,684

Growth: (70%)

Hero Destini 125

The Destini 125 is Hero’s brand new scooter, which was launched in October last year. The Hero Destini 125 has sold over 16,301 units in the month of April this year, which is quite impressive for a newly launched vehicle.

Sales in April 2018: 0

Sales In April 2019: 16,301

Growth: (NA)

Yamaha Fascino

The Fascino is one of Yamaha’s most successful scooters in the market, yet it faced a slight decrease in sales when compared to the previous year’s sales figures.

Sales in April 2018: 15,164

Sales In April 2019: 14,873

Growth: (-2%)

Honda Grazia

The Grazia is the upgraded version of the Activa 125, which was supposed to follow the footsteps of the Activa and be a segment killer in the 125cc segment. But, surprisingly the Grazia failed to attract attention and was only able to sell 11,823 units in the month of April, this year.

Sales in April 2018: 25,949

Sales In April 2019: 11,823

Growth: (-54%)

Hero Pleasure

The Pleasure is Hero’s second scooter which could make it to the top-10 list, despite a sharp drop in sales. The scooter only managed to sell 10,689 units in the month of April.

Sales in April 2018: 17,225

Sales In April 2019: 10,689

Growth: (-38%)

Yamaha RayZ

The RayZ is Yamaha’s second best-selling scooter and it was able to sell over 10,336 units in April 2019.