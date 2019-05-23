LIST: Top-Selling Bikes Of April 2019

Over the past few months, many new bikes have been launched and many old bikes have still managed to maintain their position in the fluctuating Indian market. Let’s have a look at all the bikes which have managed to remain unaffected by these new launches and have held on to their spots. Here is a list of all the best-selling motorcycles of India, in April 2019:

Hero Splendor

The Splendor has been Hero’s best-selling bike for a very long time and leads the list with an overall sales of 2,23,532 units in the month of April. The Splendor is Hero’s most affordable motorcycle which is also why it tops the list.

Sales in April 2018 – 2,66,067 units

Sales in April 2019 – 2,23,532 units

Growth – (-16%)

Hero HF Deluxe

The HF Deluxe is Hero’s another top-selling bike and is also one of the reasons why the New Delhi-based company is the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer. The Hero HF Deluxe sold over 1,82,029 units in April 2019.

Sales in April 2018 – 1,72,340 units

Sales in April 2019 – 1,82,029 units

Growth – (6%)

Honda CB Shine

The CB Shine is Honda’s best-selling motorcycle and one of the best in its segment. The CB Shine plays an important role in making Honda, the second largest two-wheeler manufacturer of India. The Honda CB Shine has sold around 82,315 units in April 2019 alone.

Sales in April 2018 – 1,04,048 units

Sales in April 2019 – 82,315 units

Growth – (-21%)

Bajaj Pulsar

The Pulsar is one of India’s oldest and most popular motorcycle series. The Pulsar has always been Bajaj’s top-selling range and it has managed to sell about 75,589 units in the month of April, this year.

Sales in April 2018 – 67,712 units

Sales in April 2019 – 75,589 units

Growth – (12%)

Hero Glamour

Another one of Hero’s top-selling bikes. The Hero Glamour is a bit more premium compared to the Splendor and HF Deluxe. With a total sales of 67,829 units in the month of April, the Glamour is Hero’s 3rd bike in the top-5 list.

Sales in April 2018 – 69,900 units

Sales in April 2019 – 67,829 units

Growth – (-3%)

Bajaj Platina

The Platina is one of Bajaj’s affordable offerings and one of the most fuel-efficient bikes in its segment. The Bajaj Platina has managed to sell over 67,599 units in April, this year.

Sales in April 2018 – 38,212 units

Sales in April 2019 – 67,599 units

Growth – (77%)

Hero Passion Pro

The Hero Passion Pro is a part of the affordable range in Hero’s lineup and is also one of the oldest bikes in this segment. The Passion Pro has managed to sell over 59,138 units in the month of April and is the 4th Hero Motorcycle in the top-10 list.

Sales in April 2018 – 95,834 units

Sales in April 2019 – 59,138 units

Growth – (-38%)

Bajaj CT

The CT is another one of Bajaj’s affordable commute range. The Bajaj CT is placed below the Platina and is one of the most affordable bikes in this list. The CT has sold over 45,693 units in April 2019.

Sales in April 2018 – 59,944 units

Sales in April 2019 – 45,693 units

Growth – (-24%)

TVS Apache

The Apache series is TVS’ only entrant in the top-10 best-selling list of motorcycles and still, TVS manages to be India’s 3rd best manufacturer in the country. With a total sales of 43,499 units in April, the Apache proves to be the most successful premium motorcycle in the country.

Sales in April 2018 – 43,383 units

Sales in April 2019 – 43,499 units

Growth – (0%)

Royal Enfield Classic 350

The Classic 350 is Royal Enfield’s only motorcycle in the top-10 best-selling list and it has managed to sell around 35,196 units in the month of April, proving to be Enfield’s most successful bike in India.