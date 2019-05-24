This Modified Royal Enfield Packs A Lot Of Style In Its Metal

Royal Enfield is one brand which can design and produce a range of classic motorcycles which fascinate both, the young and the young at heart. The Classic 350 is one of its bestsellers, which is also a popular platform for those looking to modify and tune their bike in a unique and classy fashion. Keeping this in mind, Delhi based Bittoo Bike Modification, have modified a Royal Enfield Classic 350 to make it look similar to a retro-classic Bobber.

As you can see in the video above, the Classic 350 is completely modified and redesigned to resemble the Street Bobber. In terms of design, the front of the bike gets a chrome headlamp with a halogen bulb, while the taillamp is an LED strip which is stuck on the rear end of the seat. The bike also gets a pair of matte black custom fenders and a customized brown leather seat with a matte grey tank for a classy and retro look. The chunky tyres and exquisite paint job give the Classic 350 a completely different character. This Bobber modification also gets a lot of chrome inserts and chrome plating which makes this bike a looker.

Talking about practicality, the bike gets a new fuel tank along with a handmade custom body kit. The bike might weigh a little more than the original figure of 192 kg, because of the new thicker tyres. The bike also features an analogue instrument console which is placed on the side of the front fork. Talking about the front fork, the bike gets a set of new USD (Up-side Down) Forks, which adds a modern touch to the otherwise retro look of the bike. The rear retains the original twin gas-charged shock absorbers, while the new handlebar adds a lot more appeal to the bike and also enhances the feel in the saddle.

In terms of power, the bike retains the original engine of the Classic 350 without making any kind of changes or tuning. This means the bike is powered by a 346cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which produces 19.8 HP at 5,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The front and rear also get a set of 150mm thick and chunky tyres. How much? This entire Bobber modification costs about INR 1,40,000.