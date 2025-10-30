All-New Nissan Elgrand Unveiled – Luxury MPV That Could Outshine Toyota Vellfire!

Nissan has revealed the fourth-generation at the Japan Mobility Show 2025. The MPV gets a fresh design inspired by the Hyper Tourer concept. It looks more modern, clean, and premium than before.
The Elgrand has always been about space and presence, and this time Nissan seems to have gone all out. The front gets a wide LED light bar that blends into pixel-style detailing, almost resembling a digital pattern. The illuminated Nissan logo sits neatly between slim headlamps, giving it a futuristic vibe.
Move to the side and the classic MPV shape remains. Sliding doors for the second row are retained, but the detailing has become smoother. The rear feels minimalist compared to the front, yet the large full-width tail-light adds drama. The floating roof and big 18-inch alloys give it some character too.
Inside, the cabin takes a big leap forward. There’s a two-spoke steering wheel, twin 14.3-inch screens, and ambient lighting running across the dash. Instead of a gear lever, you now get compact drive buttons that free up space in the centre console. Nissan says the focus this time was to make it feel like a modern lounge rather than just a family mover.
As expected, it still offers three rows of seating. The middle row features captain seats with powered recline, leg rests, and even separate screens. Top trims will get a Bose 22-speaker audio setup, wireless chargers for both front and rear passengers, and improved noise insulation.
Under the skin, the new Elgrand introduces Nissan’s latest e-Power hybrid tech combined with the updated e-4ORCE all-wheel-drive system. It uses an electric motor at the rear axle for improved grip and stability. Nissan will also offer its ProPilot driver assistance suite with features like lane keeping and semi-autonomous driving at low speeds.
The MPV will go on sale in Japan by the third quarter of 2026 and later in select international markets. With this generation, Nissan clearly wants to put the Elgrand back in the conversation alongside luxury people movers like the Toyota Vellfire, Lexus LM, and Kia Carnival.