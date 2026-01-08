Lexus India reports strong ultra-luxury demand in CY2025, led by the LM luxury MPV and flagship LX SUV

Lexus India has ended calendar year 2025 on a strong and confident note. The growth of the brand was driven by increasing demand for its ultra luxury models, particularly among those seeking comfort, space and a refined ownership experience as opposed to mere performance figures.
The standouts for Lexus this year were the LM and the LX. Together, these two flagship models registered a combined year on year growth of about 50 percent and accounted for nearly 19 per cent of the brand’s total sales in India. This clearly indicates the changing preference of the buyers towards high-end, chauffeur-driven luxury and full size premium SUVs.
The Lexus LM 350h has carved a special place for itself in the Indian market. Positioned as a luxury mover rather than a traditional MPV, the LM places a lot of emphasis on rear seat comfort. Its cabin design, materials and quiet driving experience have been attractive to customers who want privacy, space and a first-class travel feel. Since its introduction, the LM has witnessed a steady interest in major cities.
On the SUV side, the Lexus LX 500d continues to attract buyers who want luxury without giving up strength and capability. As the most expensive model in the Lexus India range, LX is a blend of advanced technology, commanding road presence and proven off-road ability. It has especially resonated with customers who want a premium vehicle that can handle long highway journeys as well as challenging terrain.
Beyond the halo models, the Lexus RX was also instrumental in 2025. The RX grew 18 percent from the previous year with a contribution of approximately 22 percent in total sales. This speaks volumes of the acceptance of the Lexus self-charging hybrid technology by Indian buyers who seek efficiency with luxury.
Hikaru Ikeuchi, President, Lexus India, said that the company is thankful to the trust that the customers have shown throughout the year. He said the strong performance of the LM and LX is a reflection of confidence in the brand and its commitment to delivering exceptional products and experiences. He added that Lexus is optimistic about the luxury vehicle market in 2026 and is still focused on providing memorable ownership experiences.
Long-term ownership benefits are also continued by Lexus. These include an 8 year vehicle warranty, Lexus Luxury Care service packages and 5 year roadside assistance, all designed to offer peace of mind.
Looking ahead, Lexus India enters into 2026 with confidence. Strong demand for ultra luxury models, steady growth across the portfolio and a clear focus of comfort and reliability has helped the brand to strengthen its position in the Indian luxury car market.