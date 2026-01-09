Apollo Tyres’ Chennai and Limda plants receive the British Safety Council’s Sword of Honour

Safety at the workplace is not built overnight. It comes from day to day practices, constant checks and a mindset where people always come first. Apollo Tyres has been following this approach silently for years and that effort has now been given global recognition.
Apollo Tyres Chennai plant in Tamil Nadu and Limda plant in Gujarat have both received the prestigious Sword of Honour by the British Safety Council. This is one of the highest international recognitions of excellence in health and safety management. Adding to the feat, the Chennai plant also won a special award for Innovation and Development.
The Sword of Honour is only awarded to organisations that have an exceptional and consistent commitment to health, safety and employee wellbeing. This recognition came after both plants achieving 5 star ratings in the British Safety Council’s Five Star Occupational Health and Safety Audit which was undertaken a few months ago. Only companies that score at the highest level in this audit are considered for the Sword of Honour.
The awards were presented to Yoichi Sato, Chief Quality and Safety Officer at Apollo Tyres and the heads of the two plants. C Thomasmathew leads the Chennai facility, while Piush Bansal heads operations at Limda. Their leadership has been an important factor in creating robust safety systems across both locations.
What stands out is Apollo Tyres’ proactive approach. The focus is not just on meeting regulations. Instead, the company strives to create safe, healthy and sustainable workplaces for employees, contractors and all involved in the company’s operations. Safety processes are internalized in the daily working practices rather than a checklist.
Some of the important points from the recognition are
- The Chennai and Limda plants received the highest audit from British Safety Council
- Chennai plant received another award for Innovation and Development
- Both sites adhere to strong safety management systems
- A strong safety first culture is evident throughout the day-to-day operations
Speaking on the achievement, Yoichi Sato said the award is a proud moment for the whole Apollo Tyres team. He stressed that operational excellence begins with people and reiterated the company’s commitment to continuously improving health and safety practices.
Peter McGettrick, Chairman of the British Safety Council, said: “Apollo Tyres have kept the highest standards of health, safety and wellbeing.” He noted that earning this recognition requires dedication and professionalism at every level.
Mike Robinson, Chief Executive of the British Safety Council also congratulated Apollo Tyres and its workforce. He recognised their contribution towards safer workplaces and environmental responsibility, in line with the council’s vision that no one should be harmed at work.
In the end, this recognition is more than just an award for Apollo Tyres. It reflects years of discipline, leadership and care for people. By winning the Sword of Honour for two major plants, Apollo Tyres has strengthened its position as a responsible organisation which puts safety at the heart of everything it does.