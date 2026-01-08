New Renault Duster Survives 1 Million Kilometres of Testing Across 3 Continents Before India Comeback

The Renault Duster is gearing up for its return to India, and before stepping back into the spotlight, Renault made sure the SUV went through extensive real-world testing. No shortcuts were taken.
Renault has confirmed that the new generation Duster has covered more than one million km of tests on three continents. This was done to ensure that the SUV can handle real world driving, not just ideal conditions.
The testing covered extreme temperatures. The Duster was tested in freezing conditions of minus 23 degrees Celsius and also in very hot environments touching 55 degrees Celsius. These tests helped engineers to check how the engine, cooling system, and other parts behave over long periods of time.
One of the most important tests occurred at Leh Ladakh. The new Duster was driven all the way up to Khardung La which is one of the highest motorable roads in the world at 18,379 feet. At such heights, cars face low oxygen levels, as well as additional mechanical stress. Renault used this to test power delivery, drivability and reliability.
The SUV was also put through many tough situations.
- Dust tunnel tests to check sealing
- Water wading to protect vital parts
- Cold weather tests for smooth starts
- High heat testing for cooling
- Steep climbs and rough roads
- Long city and highway drives
In India the Duster was tested on normal roads as well as at facilities like NATRAX, ARAI, GARC, ICAT etc. These tests were based on comfort, braking, stability, and how the SUV feels on broken roads and in traffic.
Renault also tuned the Duster in other countries including Brazil, Romania, France, China and the Czech Republic. This helped balance strong road manners with the rugged feel the Duster is known for.
Speaking about this milestone, Stephane Deblaise, CEO, Renault Group India said that the one million kilometre test was not just a number. He said the Duster was taken to some of the toughest places of the world so that it is fully ready for Indian roads. He added that good capability takes time and this testing demonstrates Renault’s confidence in the new SUV.
With testing now complete, Renault says the new Duster is ready to continue with its legacy. The all new Renault Duster will be unveiled on January 26, 2026, signifying the return of one of the brand’s most familiar names