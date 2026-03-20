Lexus ES 500e launched in India at Rs 89.99 lakh with 580km range

Lexus has launched the new ES 500e in India at Rs 89.99 lakh ex showroom. This is the first all electric Lexus for our market. Along with this, a petrol hybrid version called 350h will also come later, but its pric
e is not out yet.
The new ES is now in its eighth generation and is built on the TNGA K platform, which is also used in the Toyota Camry. This version is larger than before and gets a full design change.
What powers the ES 500e
- 74.69 kWh battery pack
- Dual motor setup
- 343 hp output
- Claimed range up to 580 km
- 11 kW AC home charger included
- 0-100kph in 5.5 seconds
The focus here is smooth and silent driving with good range for daily and long use.
Design changes you notice
- New front without traditional spindle grille
- Twin L shaped LED lights
- Sharp lines across the body
- Coupe like roofline
- Flush door handles
- Alloy wheels up to 19 inch
- Full width LED light bar at rear
- Illuminated Lexus lettering
The car looks more modern and a bit sportier than before.
Size and road presence
- Length – 5145 mm
- Width – 1920 mm
- Height – 1575 mm
- Wheelbase – 2950 mm
- Ground clearance increased for India
This makes it bigger and more comfortable inside.
Cabin and comfort
Inside, the cabin has a clean look with less clutter and a simple design
- 12.3 inch driver display
- 14 inch touchscreen
- Touch based controls that light up when needed
- Panoramic glass roof
- Premium leather and suede options
- Two colour themes
Rear seat comfort is a big focus.
- Large space at the back
- Option of ottoman seats
- Front seat can move forward for more legroom
- Better insulation for less noise
Features on offer
- Mark Levinson sound system
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Wireless charging
- Powered seats with memory
- Rear seat massage
- Head up display
- Ambient lighting
- Power boot
Safety features
- 10 airbags
- 360 degree camera
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane assist and collision warning
- Driver monitoring
- Blind spot assist
- Parking sensors all around
Conclusion
This is a big change for Lexus in India. The ES now moves into electric space while keeping its focus on comfort. Same smooth feel, now with silent electric drive and more modern features.