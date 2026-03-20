2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift Arrives With Big Updates, Price Starts at Rs 5.79 Lakh

The 2026 Hyundai Exter facelift has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 5.79 lakh ex-showroom. It now offers more than 25 updates across design, cabin, features and safety. Hyundai says over 2 lakh customers already own the Exter in India.
Bookings are now open at dealerships and also online.
Variant and price range
- Petrol manual starts at Rs 5.79 lakh
- Top manual goes up to Rs 8.35 lakh
- AMT starts at Rs 6.90 lakh
- Top AMT goes up to Rs 9.41 lakh
- CNG starts at Rs 6.99 lakh
It is available in petrol MT, AMT and CNG options.
|Engine
|Transmission
|Variant
|Price
|1.2 l Kappa petrol
|MT
|HX 2
|5 79 900
|HX 3
|6 23 900
|HX 4
|7 21 900
|HX 6
|7 94 900
|HX 8
|8 35 900
|AMT
|HX 3
|6 90 900
|HX 4+
|8 05 900
|HX 6
|8 54 900
|HX 8
|9 07 900
|HX 10
|9 41 900
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1.2 l Bi-fuel Kappa petrol with CNG
|MT
|HX 2
|6 99 900
|HX 3
|7 43 900
|HX 4
|8 26 900
|HX 6
|8 93 900
|HX 8
|9 40 900
What changes on the outside
- New front grille design
- Updated bumper styling
- New centre garnish
- Fresh diamond cut alloy wheels
- New rear spoiler design
- Revised tailgate look
- Updated C pillar styling
The SUV still keeps its tall stance and compact size which helps in city use.
Dimensions remain practical
- Length 3830 mm
- Width 1723 mm
- Height 1643 mm with roof rails
- Wheelbase 2450 mm
Cabin updates
Inside, Hyundai has added a more modern feel.
- New dual tone Navy and Grey interior theme
- 3D carbon pattern finish on dashboard
- D cut steering wheel for a sportier feel
- Metal pedals adding a sporty touch
- New seat upholstery with refreshed design
- Foldable driver armrest for added comfort
Comfort is improved with better seating position and adjustable headrests now standard.
Boot space stays at 391 litres which is useful for daily use and travel.
Features and tech
- Segment first dashcam
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support
- Type C charging port for rear passengers
- Electric sunroof for added comfort and light
- Fully digital instrument cluster
- Over 60 connected car features via Bluelink
- More than 300 voice commands for easy control
- OTA updates for maps and system software improvements
CNG version now uses dual cylinder setup which frees more usable boot space of around 225 litres.
Engine
The engine remains the same
- 1.2 litre petrol engine
- Manual and AMT gearbox
- CNG option available
- 4 cylinder setup for smooth driving feel
Safety
Safety is a big focus in this update
- 6 airbags standard across all variants
- ESC for stability
- Hill start assist
- More than 45 safety features in total
- 30 features standard in all trims
Colours
- Golden Bronze new shade
- Titanium Black Matte new shade
- Titan Grey
- Atlas White
- Starry Night
- Ranger Khaki
- Dual tone options also available
Bookings can be made with Rs 11,000 at dealerships or through Hyundai’s online platform.
Conclusion
This update makes the Exter feel more complete. It keeps its size and engine but adds more safety, better tech and small design changes that improve daily use.