Renault India Extends Warranty, Launches Online Booking With Pay Later Facility

The world right now is grappling with the scare of covid-19. With the ongoing lockdown across the country due to the scare of the deadly coronavirus, Renault India has introduced a few measures to help ease the challenges faced by the consumers and dealers. These measures are aimed at mitigating the challenges faced by customers due to the current situation.

The company has announced a relaxation on warranty and Periodic Service schedules for its customers during this lockdown period. In addition, the extension on the warranty period will also apply to vehicles that have extended warranty policies. Roadside assistance continues to be available to customers. Apart from this, the company has also sent vehicle maintenance tips to its customers so that they can keep their cars in running condition even during this lockdown period.

In addition to this, Renault has also launched an online booking campaign, ‘Book Online Pay Later’, which lets the customer book a Renault vehicle online, whether on the Renault India website or on the My Renault App, without paying any immediate booking amount. This action is further substantiated by the use of digital modes of communication with the prospects, providing them with all the information at home.

The My Renault App is a customer app widely used by Renault’s existing customers and updates them on all the latest information about Renault. It is also used by prospective buyers to explore the Renault range of vehicles or book one online. After the booking procedure, a dedicated salesperson will contact the customer via email, Whatsapp, etc. and provide them with all the information they need at home.

At the same time, Renault has also held the interest of dealers as a key priority. Renault has announced incentives and relaxation on targets to ease the effects of the current lockdown situation. On the other hand, it has also set up a task force to facilitate financial transactions with the dealership networks and has extended support to dealers in terms of inventory holding costs. The company has also started a special program on skill development and online training of network sales teams.

Not only Renault but a number of automakers including Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Hyundai, Tata and Toyota have also announced the extension of warranty plans and service schedules for their existing customers in view of the current situation. Covid-10 has impacted many aspects of personal and professional lives. Therefore, companies have come up with various initiatives to help people overcome the obstacles in these challenging times.